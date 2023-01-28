Māori organisations put on free community event to celebrate top of the south's resilience

It’s been a tough three years.

With a pandemic, major flooding on both sides of the Whangamoa Saddle and the rising cost of living those residing in te tauihu (the top of the south) have faced a lot.

An iwi-backed trust says it’s now time to recognise both the challenges faced in the top of the south, and also celebrate the region’s resilience by getting the community together in a free community event.

The event, Tū Ngātahi, will be held at Rutherford Park next month.

Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu Trust pouwhakahaere rauemi Dr Lorraine Eade said the afternoon would feature free entertainment, with kai and market stalls. It was important to acknowledge all Te Tauihu had been through.

“It’s about taking some time out to relax, connect and simply have some fun.

Supplied Tā Ngātahī, a free event backed by iwi and Māori organisations, will be held at Rutherford Park, Nelson on February 25. Wellington band Big Little Rōpū will be performing alongside other local artists.

“In the space of three years, we’ve been living with Covid-19, its lockdowns, its hospitalisations, its mamae (hurt) and still today we are experiencing its ongoing effects,” Eade said.

“So Tū Ngātahi is about bringing our communities together to celebrate our resilience as a rohe – a ‘gesture of unity’ and an acknowledgement that we have all come through some pretty difficult times,” she said.

Dr Lorraine Eade said the event, which has been backed by Māori organisations in the area, will be about bringing the region together and unify the community, as the chosen name, Tū Ngātahi, translates as a gesture of unity.

On the main stage outside local acts will play with the feature act being Big Little Rōpū, a Wellington band.

Organisers encouraged people to bring a picnic and a blanket to enjoy the afternoon.

The event is on the same day as Te Matatini Herenga Waka Tangata Festival the pinnacle event for Māori performing arts which is held this year in Auckland.

A livestream of Te Matatini will be set up in the foyer of the Trafalgar Centre.

“We know many whānau will be travelling to Auckland that weekend for the big event, but we thought let’s also take this chance to introduce the magic of Te Matatini to the wider community,” Eade said.

Tū Ngātahi is a collaboration between Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu Trust, local Māori business network Toiere and Whānau Ora commissioning agency for the South Island Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu, with the support of Te Whatu Ora and Nelson City Council.

Te Kotahi o Te Tauihu Charitable Trust was set up in 2021 by the eight iwi of the top of the south to benefit the health and wellbeing of the community, particularly the Māori communities.