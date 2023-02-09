Family fundraising for an accessible van after government decline further funding

Manny Koks' mobility van has broken down and is uneconomic to repair.

An accessible mobility van would allow a Christchurch family to go to church together.

It would mean Immanuel and Sarah Koks could take their 6-year-old son Nathaniel to the local park like other families.

But since their van of only four years broke down and the cost of fixing it was out of their price range, the family have had to forgo the simple pleasures of family life.

Immanuel “Manny” Koks has cerebral palsy, which he describes as a “coordination disability” that affects his whole body.

He is able to walk short distances around his home, but mainly uses a power wheelchair which helps him manage his energy levels and gives him more independence.

He is currently working part-time as a teaching fellow at Laidlaw College, while completing his PhD in theology.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Immanuel Koks with his family, Sarah Koks and Nathaniel Koks, 6.

As he ages, his ability to walk long distances decreases, and he experiences more fatigue, hence the need for a mobility van.

In 2018, he applied for funding for a mobility van through Enable New Zealand, one of the Government’s disability equipment funders.

Koks received $12,165 towards a vehicle and a further $12,165 for the modifications, but the total amount for the van and modifications came to $51,085. The rest of the cost came from a lottery grant and the family also took out a loan.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Koks says the Government’s financial contribution towards a mobility vehicle for disabled people only covers a fraction of the cost.

Since then, the van – a Renault Master 2010 with only 86,000 kilometres of mileage – needed $4000 worth of repairs in 2022.

Now the transmission is broken, which an AA technical advisor said is not worth repairing.

Koks said they chose that van because it was tall enough with high windows, so he could look outside while sitting in his wheelchair – an important feature to stop him feeling motion sickness.

That vehicle was also the only one that would work with their budget – he said the Government should contribute more so disabled people can afford a long-lasting van because the amount is only a small fraction of the full cost of an accessible vehicle.

He has been told by Enable he is not eligible for further funding because his disability circumstances have not changed significantly and is considered a “onetime only contribution”, despite the fact his van is not usable leaving him less mobile.

He said that rule leaves disabled people vulnerable to the situation he is in now.

He understands the Government can’t distribute funds anytime a new vehicle is needed, but it should contribute enough in the first place so disabled people can get a decent vehicle with a good warranty. “They don’t do that,” he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Koks says getting an accessible vehicle would allow him to do fun things with his family.

Whaikaha – Ministry of Disabled People’s deputy chief executive operational design and delivery Amanda Bleckmann acknowledges the $12,165 grant is only intended to contribute to the cost of a vehicle.

“We encourage those who need assistance in finding a vehicle in their budget to speak with their vehicle assessor about possible funding options,” she said. “There is also an opportunity for those who would like to seek additional funding to apply to the Lottery Grants Board.”

She said a vehicle grant was a “onetime only contribution” and any decisions around the amount being changed or increased in the future would be up to Ministers.

“We know that it is really important that disabled people have a vehicle which meets their needs and provides the level of accessibility they require,” Bleckmann said.

Koks said an accessible vehicle is an “essential piece of mobility and transport equipment”, and the lack of a suitable vehicle means he misses out on “everything that normal families do”.

He has used mobility taxis in the past, but he has to book well in advance “and it doesn’t give me the flexibility to live life as a family”, he said.

The family were resistant to asking for help, but with the support of their friends, they decided to fundraise to purchase an accessible van.

So far have received $20,000 in donations, but they need to raise up to $65,000 to fund a vehicle.

In the meantime he’s getting around in his wife’s work van, but he can’t sit comfortably in his wheelchair and needs to crouch down.

A brand-new van would give Koks the ability to transfer into the front passenger seat and look out the windows, but most importantly it would allow Koks to participate fully in family life and give him his independence.