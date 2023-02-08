Disabled people concerned over accessibility of possible Kāinga Ora redevelopment

Allyson Hamblett has cerebral palsy and may soon have to move out of her modified unit in Ponsonby after it was announced that the land may be redeveloped.

Residents of a Kāinga Ora housing complex in Auckland are “heartbroken” their days could be numbered in the area.

Although a decision has not been made over whether the area will be redeveloped, some residents are concerned about accessibility and if a redevelopment would cater to their mobility needs.

Allyson Hamblett has lived in her Kāinga Ora home for 23 years; she has cerebral palsy and uses a walking frame.

Around 18 years ago, Kāinga Ora renovated her bathroom with a wet area shower and put in handrails both in the bathroom and to the entrances of the home.

When she received a letter from the public housing agency in early January about “possible changes” happening in her community, she had a “gut instinct” it was about redevelopment.

“I was gutted for a few days, really unsure if any of the new developments would work for me,” she said.

“That will mean the community of neighbours will be displaced and the chances of being relocated into an accessible new build is slim.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Allyson Hamblett’s home has handrails added for easier access.

She is concerned about moving somewhere that could be multiple storeys without a lift – “Will I be stuck in my apartment?”

She would also miss living in Ponsonby because she loves living there.

“It’s easy to get around. I’m in walking distance to the dairy and cafés. And it’s a safe place for LGBT people, of which I am a part of. I feel safe and secure,” she said.

Hamblett’s neighbour, Paul Lyons, has been living in the same complex for nine years.

“Although we don’t know when we’re going to be relocated... just to know my days are numbered here, it’s heartbreaking.”

He uses a walking cane as a result of injuries, and requires handrails to make access in and out of his home easier and safer.

He’s been told by Kāinga Ora that they would address his mobility issues if he does need to move.

However, it took at least 8 weeks for Kāinga Ora to install the handrails from when he asked for them.

He also loves being a resident of Ponsonby and his proximity to transport and town.

“I’ve got to know a lot of the local people, like shopkeepers and café owners, so I can call in, and they will know me by my first name.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The bathroom has been modified by Kāinga Ora.

John Tubberty, Kāinga Ora’s regional director for central and east Auckland, said the agency advised customers it would be doing some survey work to investigate whether it might be possible to redevelop the site in the future.

”No decision has been made about whether this site will be redeveloped and there is no timeframe for making such a decision,” he said.

Tubberty said assured customers they will be fully informed as Kāinga Ora works through the process.

“If we do eventually decide to redevelop the site, any affected customers will be well-looked after and provided with a Kāinga Ora home that meets their specific needs,” he said.

“Our dedicated relocation team works one-on-one with a customer. This includes working through any specific housing needs, such as the need for an accessible or modified home.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Allyson Hamblett says the chances of moving into another accessible home are slim.

He said Kāinga Ora was on track to meet its 15% target of achieving full universal design on all public housing new builds for FY 22/23.

However, Hamblett said the 15% target was too low and there was no reason for more new builds to be accessible.

“It needs to be increased because every single person can use an accessible house,” she said.

“It needs to be increased tomorrow to 25% and then increased further to 100%.”

Although Hamblett did have concerns about a redevelopment, she hoped a new home could mean new possibilities.

If the area was redeveloped, she’d want additional accessibility – such as a ramp or level entry, so she can walk in easily with her walker, and an open-plan home would work well for her.