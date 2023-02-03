Human Rights Commission calls for government to commit to co-governance

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon talks to Radio Tarana's Vandhna Bhan about the launch of the "Racism Is No Joke" campaign. (First published July 2020)

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission is calling on the Government to commit to constitutional transformation and co-governance.

Two reports, Ki te whaiao, ki te ao Mārama and Maranga Mai!, were released on Friday analysing the impacts of colonisation, racism and white supremacy and outlining a National Action Plan Against Racism (NAPAR).

“We all have the right to be treated fairly and to be free from racial discrimination,” Kaikōmihana Whakawhanaungatanga ā Iwi Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said.

"The institutional and interpersonal racism occurring daily in our society represents a clear breach of human and indigenous rights.

“We have heard from tangata whenua and many other communities that racism continues to have a negative effect on them and their whānau. A much more positive future will be achieved when He Whakaputanga and Te Tiriti o Waitangi are recognised as the founding documents of Aotearoa."

Supplied Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon says Kiwis have a right to be free from racial discrimination.

Ki te whaiao, ki te ao Mārama is a community engagement report for developing a National Action Plan Against Racism (NAPAR).

It surveyed over 400 people in 23 online hui and received 470 online submissions about people’s experiences of racism and how to prevent it.

“Alongside their experiences of racism, people also shared their ideas and aspirations for a future free of racism,” Foon said.

"An Aotearoa that gives effect to the inclusive promise of Te Tiriti to uphold the tino rangatiratanga of tangata whenua and provide a place to stand for all tangata tiriti."

The report describes the history of racism in Aotearoa, how it has affected tangata whenua, ethnic and religious communities, and makes over 40 recommendations.

These include eliminating racism in key sectors, addressing the land issues of tangata whenua in a Tiriti-based way, constitutional transformation, and education about the history of colonisation and racism in Aotearoa.

SUPPLIED Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt says the reports provide crucial perspectives on issues that will define Aoteatoa’s future.

Maranga Mai! analysed the immense harm caused to Māori by colonisation resulting in discrimination, violence and impoverishment.

"The report provides a crucial perspective on extremely challenging issues which will define Aotearoa for years to come,” Te Amokapua Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt said.

"It compels us to acknowledge the white supremacy and institutional racism woven into the fabric of the colony as immigrants settled in these islands."

The report recommends the establishment of a Truth, Reconciliation and Justice Commission and committing to constitutional transformation.

Hunt said this would aid with the understanding of injustices impacting Māori and help with healing and reconciliation.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Dr Rawiri Taonui says we now have an opportunity to stop the ongoing negative effects of colonisation, racism and white supremacy.

"It would also provide a path to realising constitutional certainty before the bicentenary of Te Tiriti in 2040,” he said.

National Anti-Racism Taskforce member Dr Rawiri Taonui said tangata whenua and tangata tiriti caucuses have called for bold action to halt racism in Aotearoa that continues to affect vulnerable communities.

“Many people from tangata whenua, Pacific, Asian, Pākehā and many other communities spoke to the issue of racism, including the ongoing injustice resulting from colonisation, and the importance of addressing racism and respecting diversity as a strength to bring the country together,” he said.

“We have the opportunity to stop the ongoing negative effects of colonisation, racism and white supremacy and move towards a positive future as a country where we have greater respect for each other."