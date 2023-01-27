Online harassment of women undermines democracy – UN

Women being harassed online is undermining democracy, Unesco Director-General Audrey Azoulay says on the International Day of Women in Multilateralism. (File photo)

The harassment of women online is undermining democracy, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) says.

Director-General Audrey Azoulay made the comment on Wednesday to mark the International Day of Women in Multilateralism.

The day recognises the role played by women in the promotion of human rights, peace and sustainable development and advocates for their increased representation in key decision-making positions.

Azoulay said, at the current rate, it will take more than 130 years to reach gender parity.

READ MORE:

* High-profile women share the abuse they get on Instagram – and it's not pretty

* 'Relentless' abuse against women MPs on the rise

* The biggest threat to women's sport is not the inclusion of transgender athletes



“Celebrating their achievements, their views and their devotion also means drawing attention to the incomprehensible inequality gap which in too many contexts continues to exist between women and men,” she said.

“Equal rights cannot wait."

STUFF Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter announced a flexible work pilot in December 2018 to help address the gender pay gap.

Azoulay’s comments come after Jacinda Ardern resigned as prime minister earlier this month.

Ardern was subjected to significant online harassment throughout her tenure, culminating in more than 100 threats since 2019, eight of which landed in court.

An online hate tracker found Ardern was the target of 5438 abusive messages from 2019 to 2022.

University of Auckland academic Chris Wilson said Ardern was overwhelmingly the target of posts deemed hateful or toxic.

“The disparity surprised even me,” he said.

“The only conclusion you can draw is that it was just ongoing, incessant vitriol focused on the PM, over a long period, that never went away.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Jacinda Ardern resigned as prime minister earlier this month, with several commentators speculating online abuse was a factor.

Azoulay said building equality through multilateralism implies acknowledging the role women have in the process.

“This is why on International Day of Women in Multilateralism 2023, we are focusing on a commitment at the heart of Unesco’s raison d'être [reason for being]: the fight against hate speech,” she said.

“With a particular emphasis on the issue of harassment of, and violence against, women in the digital environment,” she said.

A recent Unesco survey of women journalists revealed that 73% reported being subjected to online violence while working.

“When women are targeted because they are women, a certain view of public debate and a fundamental requirement for democracy are also undermined,” Azoulay said.

Unesco held a global dialogue in Paris on Wednesday to address how to respond to online gendered disinformation.

The agency is working to establish principles on how to regulate digital platforms.

The recommendations will contribute to a Unesco conference on shaping digital platform regulation in February.

“This is precisely the point of this international day: mobilising the international community to support equal rights and dignity for all – particularly women and girls,” Azoulay said.