Refurbished Te Pou Theatre reopens after $3m makeover

A traditional dawn ceremony celebrated the opening of a newly refurbished theatre designed to showcase Māori performing arts.

Te Pou Theatre in West Auckland is a kaupapa Māori-driven project that will provide performance and rehearsal space for indigenous theatre.

Around 200 people attended the ceremony on Friday to reveal the home of Māori theatre in Auckland’s new look.

Labour MP Kelvin Davis attended the event and said he hopes the venue will encourage more Māori into the performing arts industry.

READ MORE:

* Renovated Auckland theatre to showcase Māori talent

* Youth invited to help create Aotearoa NZ Festival of the Arts event

* Māori theatre performs for victim of hate mail from neighbour



“We know everybody may not want to be an accountant or a lawyer. A place like Te Pou gives an opportunity for our people to follow in their heart’s desire,” he said.

The refurbishment cost $3 million, and it took three years to raise the funds.

Te Pou Theatre The theatre will showcase Māori talent and its first play, Hemo is Hope, will open on March 3.

The opening event featured a traditional Māori “mauri” ceremony led by Rewi Spraggon and Hemi Tai Tin.

Former national kapa haka champions Te Roopu Manutaki also performed.

Co-founder Amber Curreen said the theatre is a much-needed space for Māori and other indigenous creative artists and was established to provide support and development of indigenous voices.

"In Aotearoa and other indigenous theatre communities around the world, it’s so important to have a place to stand, a place where you are not the other and where the whare runs on values that make sense to your culture,” she said.

“Te Pou is a place of belonging for the Māori community, where our people feel like it’s their kind of place, which is so often the case with venues.”

Hemo is Home, a play about a child’s relationship with his dead relatives at an urupā (cemetery), will be the first production held at the theatre on March 3.

Te Pou Theatre was established in 2015 in New Lynn before relocating to the Corban Estate Arts Centre in Henderson.