Floods a 'wake-up call' that Three Waters reforms needed, says Iwi Chairs Forum

Landslides and debris from the storm has blocked roads and damaged homes in Auckland’s Titirangi.

Chaos caused by flooding in Tāmaki Makaurau is a sign the Three Waters reforms are needed, the National Iwi Chairs Forum (NICF) says.

Pou Taiao chair Herewini Parata (Ngāti Porou) says recent weather events have wreaked havoc, and it is clear water infrastructure is woefully insufficient.

"Many whānau are in mourning, losing loved ones to flooding and extreme weather events that are only expected to grow in frequency due to the impacts of climate change and global warming,” he said.

"We are united in our support of iwi across the motu but particularly in rohe where more rain is forecast."

Four people are dead and about 5000 properties are being assessed for damage after unprecedented rain in Auckland on Friday.

This comes after Cyclone Hale tore through Gisborne earlier in January, leaving 1500 households without power and 20 families needing to be evacuated.

Christel Yardley/Stuff National Iwi Chair Forum spokeswoman Rukumoana Schaafhausen said as extreme weather events become more common, transformational change is needed to help whānau who are most vulnerable.

Parata said the forum will meet at Waitangi this week, and will turn their attention to the impacts of climate change on their communities, whenua and wai.

"Now, more than ever, we must work together to hold back the tide of global warming and focus on creating solutions that support the resilience of our people and whenua to adapt,” he said.

"That is why iwi are supporting the reform that is sorely needed across Three Waters to build innovative infrastructure solutions, led by Te Mana o te Wai, which will assist in reducing the disproportionate impacts that are falling on our Māori communities.”

The Government's Water Services Entities Bill, often referred to as the Three Waters reforms, aims to set up four publicly owned water entities which would take over providing water services from territorial authorities like city and district councils.

The bill would set up representative boards, made up of council and iwi appointees, who would appoint board members to the water management bodies.

Getty Images Flooding in Tāmaki Makaurau on Friday has left four people dead and about 5000 properties needing assessment for damage.

Freshwater iwi chair Rukumoana Schaafhausen said sharing decision-making with iwi Māori is not something to be concerned about.

"In these states of emergency, time and time again, it is our marae opening their doors to care for all our community,” she said.

"We are at the frontline protecting our waterways and we have thousands of years of mātauranga [traditional knowledge] which can provide a paradigm shift in how we prepare for a climate-impacted future. Sharing the load together is not to be feared, but welcomed."

Schaafhausen said it was a case of focusing not only on the next few weeks, but for the generations to come.

“As these events become more common, [they will] take a greater toll on those of our whānau who are the most vulnerable,” she said.

“We will manaaki each other, provide shelter and strength in our hardest times, and will be guided by our tikanga, as we focus on the solutions that offer the transformative change needed to combat the impacts that will affect future generations."