New Zealand Principals' Federation elects first wahine Māori president

The first part of the Te Ahu o te Reo Māori programme will see educators go through interactive Māori lessons so they can feel more comfortable using phrases.

Northland principal Leanne Otene (Te Rarawa) gets a buzz out of watching children improve.

“I have been a teacher all my life, I have actually never not gone to school since I was 5,” she said.

"I live by the fact that if it's not good enough for my boys, it's not good enough for anyone."

The New Zealand Principals' Federation appointed Otene as its new president on Tuesday. She is the first wahine Māori to take on the role.

Otene lives in One Tree Point, Northland, and has been a principal for 26 years.

She said that as a wahine Māori, she brings a unique view to the president’s role.

NZ Principals' Federation/Supplied Leanne Otene has been appointed the first wāhine Māori president of the New Zealand Principals’ Federation.

"I, as a Māori leader, have been heavily involved in Māori education over my entire career,” she said.

"I do view the world from a Māori perspective, and I therefore believe that part of my role will be to strengthen and support Māori education."

Otene plans to partner with other organisations, such as Te Akatea New Zealand Māori Principals’ Association, to work on strategies to improve education.

“Working with Te Akatea will benefit all ākonga, whether they are in kura kaupapa or mainstream schools."

The Government’s new school curriculum focusing on Aotearoa’s history will be rolled out this year.

Schools are expected to teach about Te Tiriti, the ongoing development of New Zealand’s national identity and learn history from hapū and iwi in their regions.

“As schools progress with embedding localised curriculum … and it becomes part of our national consciousness, schools will need support,” Otene said.

"Some of those supports are working with manu whenua, bridging those relationships which are absolutely key to implementing a localised curriculum in a school."

Otene said she opposes a “one-shoe-fits-all” approach to education.

"We need to make sure that the education system is fluid enough that schools, boards and communities can best meet the needs of their tamariki,” she said.

"It's only when we’ve got a system that's able to do that, that our tamariki, every single individual child, will be able to reach their potential, and that's the challenge."

She said all tamariki deserve a quality education and that looks different for everyone.

"It needs to be able to be adapted by that community to meet the needs of their children,” she said.

"Those needs are so diverse that within schools they need to be able to have the tools and the resources to do the same thing, adapt."