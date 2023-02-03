Slow uptake on new laws requiring health groups to be culturally appropriate

Māori Health Authority steering group member Dr Matire Harwood says she wants Māori whānau to feel valued through every step of the health system.

Most health authorities are not embracing new laws requiring culturally appropriate interactions with Māori, a study finds.

Effective and respectful interaction with Māori: How the regulators of health professionals are responding to the Health Practitioners Competence Assurance Amendment Act 2019 was published in the New Zealand Medical Journal on Friday.

It found only four out of 17 health authorities reference the new requirements in published information about professional competencies.

AUT University academic Dr Keith Tudor, who co-authored the article, said it is imperative health authorities include the extended requirement for “effective and respectful interaction with Māori”.

"This would signal to the profession, practitioners, and wider community that effective and respectful interaction with Māori is a fundamental expectation of all health practitioners in this country,” he said.

"Culturally competent practice is only meaningful once it is enacted by individual practitioners in their interactions with others."

Vicktoria Johnson/Stuff New laws requiring “effective and respectful interaction with Māori” are not being promoted by most health authorities.

The Health Practitioners Competence Assurance Act was amended in 2019 requiring health practitioners to be culturally competent specifically in relation to interacting with Māori.

The article analyses the extent to which the new cultural competency requirement is referenced by the 17 authorities that govern health practitioners in their publicly available information.

Only four fully reference the amended requirement, and only two linked it to the requirements of the amended act.

"Three years following the legislative amendment … it is clear that only a minority of them have fully responded to this requirement,” Tudor said.

"Addressing Māori health, wellbeing, and disability inequities are imperative from a human rights perspective and on the basis of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the founding document of Aotearoa.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Dr Matire Harwood says providing culturally safe care could help improve patient outcomes.

University of Auckland associate professor Dr Matire Harwood (Ngāpuhi) said she was surprised and disappointed by the results of the study.

“It is a legal requirement and there were a lot of attempts to engage all the colleges and the different regulatory bodies to come on board with it,” she said.

“I know we went through Covid and lockdowns and perhaps people had other things on their mind, but it really is no excuse."

Harwood said the reason the act was amended was to ensue health practitioners were providing culturally safe care to everyone.

"Some people might think they just don't know where to start, or they're waiting for guidance or advice from somewhere else. I don't really understand that reasoning, it's simple enough to get on and do the job yourself,” she said.

"The potential benefits for everybody, including patient outcomes, could be incredible."