Young Māori leading by example for what co-governance could look like

Common Unity is a community hub in Lower Hutt empowering its community to grow food, learn and regenerate led by co-chief executives Tina Walker-Ferguson (pictured above) and Phoenix Hepi.

Inside the walls of a community hub in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington, a number of Maramataka calendars represents knowledge passed on through generations of the Māori lunar cycle.

It is the natural cycle co-chief executive of Common Unity, Tina Walker-Ferguson (Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou), prefers to go by and one that has slowly been integrated into the way kai (food) is grown in the gardens in Te Awa Kairangi Lower Hutt.

Common Unity began as a community project at Epuni Primary School 10 years ago, located across the road from where Common Unity is now based in the Remakery on Waiwhetu Rd.

An old football field at the school was converted into a large vegetable garden and food forest, with an aim to teach resilience and sustainability to tamariki (children).

Since Walker-Ferguson and other co-chief executive Phoenix Hepi (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Tuwharetoa, Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti) took their positions last October, the pair have been prioritising honouring knowledge of the whenua (land), Te Tiriti, te ao Māori and to better reflect the voices of the diverse community.

Building in mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge) by planting by the moon was part of honouring the knowledge of the whenua, Walker-Ferguson said.

“Coming in here, our intention is to evolve ... and be from the community, by the community and reflect the community.”

A priority was for the governance structure to reflect and honour Te Tiriti principles, she said, with Māori “speaking into all systems and processes”. Co-governance was about having Māori voices at the table that were listened to and guided decisions, she said.

At present, 70% of operational management roles are held by wāhine Māori, but the vision is for the governing board to be equally split between Māori/tāngata whenua, and tauiwi (non-indigenous New Zealanders).

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Since the co-chief executives began leading the community hub last October, a large focus has been on prioritising honouring knowledge of the whenua (land), Te Tiriti, te ao Māori and to better reflect the voices of the diverse community.

Karen Nairn, one of five authors of recently published book, Fierce Hope: Youth activism in Aotearoa, said through her research interviewing young activists, it was evident that youth-led groups exemplified a possibility for co-governance and biculturalism by drawing on their ancestors and historic movements.

“What these groups are doing, is living their vision in the here and now as best as they could,” Nairn said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Common Unity is based in the Remakery on Waiwhetu Rd, Te Awa Kairangi Lower Hutt, across the road from Epuni Primary School where their project to grow kai began.

From her research, Protect Ihumātao in particular was exemplary of biculturism as a Māori-led political movement, supported by an activist collaboration between young Māori and Pākehā, she said.

Protect Ihumātao’s activism is a “contemporary example of Māori women’s leadership and thinking about Te Tiriti and mana whenua”, the book says.

Qiane Matata-Sipu, one of six cousins leading the movement to protect the land from commercial development, said the aim of their activism was to “allow the people of Ihumātao to determine the future of our whenua, our whānau, our papakāinga”.

The group exemplified the importance of relationship building, Nairn said. It was also important for Pākehā to be willing to give up always having to be in control.

For Walker-Ferguson, Common Unity was about empowering people through kai, by providing a space to grow food which Māori had always done before their land was confiscated.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Having food sovereignty is a drive for Common Unity, understanding the whenua (land) and the history of it.

Honouring Te Tiriti required active learning; spending time to learn about local histories, the mātauranga, understanding the struggles and harm that was experienced, and speaking with mana whenua, she said.

Waitangi Day was not a celebration for her, but a time to hold the Crown to account and acknowledge the harm done in the process of colonisation that ensued the signing of the treaty.

“If we don’t address the trauma, we just keep carrying it,” she said.

Despite the slow and heavy work co-governance required, Walker-Ferguson said Common Unity provided a space to take from the past to make a better future.

“I feel like this is a space where we can dream about how things could be. That’s part of the change, bringing back all of what our ancestors did well bringing it into this time … it’s exciting.”