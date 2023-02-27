Taonga puoro proponent familiarises 300,000 tamariki with singing treasures

Bob Bickerton makes and plays taonga pūoro, traditional Māori instruments, a process he describes as a "privilege".

Bob Bickerton estimates he has familiarised around 300,000 tamariki with taonga puoro, Māori traditional instruments, over two-and-a-half decades across the country.

While he has spent half a lifetime making, playing and performing taonga puoro, he WILL politely decline to answer many questions about the singing treasures.

“That’s not for me to say,” he’ll tell you, when asked about medicinal uses, for instance.

“You need to ask local iwi.”

As a Pākehā, Bickerton said his view was he was just “a boy from Birmingham”.

“And this is not my music.

“I feel privileged to be able to play it and to have some knowledge, but it's really important for me to share that knowledge with tangata whenua, with mana whenua.”

Bickerton moved to Nelson in 1987 and became director of the then Nelson School of Music.

Bob Bickerton plays a kōauau ponga ihu.

In that role, one of his goals was to introduce more community courses.

He met late musician Richard Nunns and asked him to do community workshops on taonga puoro, workshops that he attended as well, fashioning his first kōauau (small flute).

That was the beginning of Bickerton’s journey.

In 1994, he went freelance and began presenting general music programmes, which included a range of instruments, including taonga puoro, to schools – his principal activity from 1995 to 2016.

One of the things he noticed in primaries, where he was mainly operating, were posters on the wall that composer and musician Hirini Melbourne had put out with pictures of taonga puoro and their names.

And yet, few had heard of these instruments or seem them in the flesh.

Bob Bickerton playing a pūtōrino (bugle flute).

Around the year 2000, he developed a show for schools with Māori composer Ian McDonald, which included Celtic music and taonga puoro.

The pair approached Melbourne, who was “perceived to be the cultural leader of the revival [of taonga puoro]”, and asked if it was okay to take the instruments into schools.

“He laid down this wero, or challenge – anything you can do to take them out there.

“So that's why I feel comfortable taking the instruments to schools because it was actually a directive from Hirini.”

In 2016, the Nelson Centre of Musical Arts underwent renovations.

Bickerton, who sat on the board, “got really busy”.

But eventually, he moved on from that and managing the Adam Chamber Music Festival, and discovered he missed going around schools.

Bob Bickerton plays a pūpakapaka (a conch shell trumpet with a long-stemmed, wooden mouthpiece).

He put together the new programme Te Ao o Taonga Puoro (The World of Singing Treasures).

The performance, which he was offering to schools in the Te Waipounamu, the South Island, featured 20 different traditional Māori instruments including pākuru, kōhatu, tumutumu, pūrerehua, porotiti, hue puruhau, poi āwhiowhio, kōauau ponga ihu, pūtōrino, kōauau, pōrutu, ororuarangi, nguru, pūtatara, pūpū harakeke, karanga ruru, karanga weka, karanga manu and pūkaea.

As well as demonstrating how the instruments worked, he discussed how to play them and inspired students to make their own.

The programme also featured a number of pūrākau (stories) that gave some background to the taonga.

“The backstories are so important.

“The instruments are in whānau (families), which whakapapa (trace geneology) back to the atua, the Māori gods.”

He liked to make taonga puoro and give them to local people, he said, “because I see that's a way of me giving back for this wonderful journey I've been on”.

Bickerton was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2015 for his work in schools.