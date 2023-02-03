Tributes to Titewhai Harawira as Prime Minister meets with Iwi Chairs

As the Government and iwi leaders come together in Waitangi, both sides are remembering Titewhai Harawira.

Harawira died last week, aged 90. She was one of the country’s most recognised activists, mainly thanks to her sometimes controversial work challenging politicians at Waitangi. But she was also a guide to politicians and told Stuff she was looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to Waitangi again this year.

Of course, since then, New Zealand has a new prime minister in Chris Hipkins.

His meeting with the Iwi Chairs Forum, his first appointment in Waitangi ahead of the celebrations on Monday, is a crucial moment for the new prime minister to form his own relationship Māori.

The Iwi Chairs Forum is a powerful group, comprising the elected leaders of most iwi across Aotearoa. Its annual Waitangi hui sees hundreds of iwi leaders come face to face with the most powerful ministers and public service bosses.

It’s expected that water management and climate change will be discussed at the hui, as well as cost of living concerns. Many iwi leaders have views on the political pushback against so-called “co-governance”, so there will also be questions about the future for the Government’s commitment to partnership and Te Tiriti.

Kathryn George/Stuff The Iwi Chairs Forum is meeting in Waitangi ahead of Monday’s Waitangi Day celebrations.

Hipkins had to travel late into the night to attend the hui, after his flight was forced to turn back to Auckland on Thursday.

As the hui started on Friday morning, representatives of the forum and the Government paid tribute to Tittewhai Harawira.

“Nā reira, whaea Titewhai, me tō wairua hoki wiaura mai ki tēnei rūma,” Raniera Kaeo, of Ngāti Rangimatamomoe and Whangaroa, said.

To laughs from the crowd, he called for the protesting spirit of Titewhai to return to the room as the hui got underway.

Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare also acknowledged Harawira, saying that he and Hipkins had just paid their respects at her tangihanga before coming to Waitangi.