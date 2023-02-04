Waitangi Trust says politicians are free to choose who speaks during pōwhiri

Organisers in Waitangi want this weekend to be more about unity than division.

After initially urging political parties to stick to whaikōrero during the official parliamentary pōwhiri on Sunday, the National Waitangi Trust has confirmed parties are free to choose who they want to speak.

A National Party spokesperson said its leader, Christopher Luxon would speak.

A Labour Party spokesperson said Prime Minister Chris Hipkins would speak if the Trust was happy for him to.

READ MORE:

* Politics and fun clash once more as Waitangi gears up to host the nation

* Great music, great kai and vibes – it's all on at Waitangi

* Explainer: There is only one marae at Waitangi



Hipkins said he was still trying to learn te reo, so any speech he will deliver won’t be entirely in te reo Māori.

Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis said, earlier on Saturday, that Hipkins would not speak.

In previous years, this pōwhiri has given political leaders an opportunity to speak about policy.

Taurapa/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins lends a hand after testing his waka paddling skills at Waitangi on Friday.

The Waitangi Trust originally asked parties to keep it to whaikōrero, which is more formal oratory in te reo Māori, during pōwhiri on Sunday.

Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern was given special speaking rights at Waitangi.

She delivered a historic speech during her first pōwhiri at Waitangi as prime minister, in 2018. Then, she became the first female prime minister to speak during a pōwhiri at Te Whare Rūnanga.

Although wāhine aren’t able to speak from the taumata (paepae) at Te Whare Rūnanga, a workaround was found for Ardern to speak from the mahau (porch) of the wharenui.

Her Waitangi speeches became an annual tradition, so much so that last year, when she was unable to be at Waitangi due to Covid-19, she filmed a Waitangi speech in the Beehive.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Waitangi National Trust Board chair and Ngati Hine leader Pita Tipene.

Waitangi Trust chairperson Pita Tipene said each party was free to pick their own spokesperson for the pōwhiri, but confirmed the special speaking slot which Ardern held would not be brought back this year.

He said all leaders were invited to instead speak during a political panel after the pōwhiri.

“The five parties should decide among themselves who their speakers will be as part of their whaikōrero,” he said.

Crown-Māori Relations Minister Kelvin Davis, who is from Ngāpuhi, said Hipkins wasn’t fussed about speaking at Waitangi.

“I was talking to him at dinner last night and he said he’ll just ‘go along with whatever’. He’s pretty unfazed by it all,” Davis said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Crown-Māori Relations Minister Kelvin Davis says party leaders won’t be speaking during Sunday’s Waitangi pōwhiri.

He said the original plan was for Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare, who has experience in whaikōrero and is from Ngāti Hine and Ngāpuhi, was most likely to lead the manuhiri response for the Government.

He said the Trust had also initially asked that there be just three speakers from the manuhiri side, but he told them there would need to be at least five speakers – as there are five political parties.

“Pita Tipene said to me, he knows that during a pōhiri when people stand up, people stand up. That’s just tikanga Māori, so there may well be more than five speakers,” Davis said.

Tipene told Davis mid-January that he wanted to keep the pōwhiri to whaikōrero only.

The trust had concerns that, ahead of an election year and during a time of some divisive issues such as Covid-19 and co-governance debate, that the political show could distract from Waitangi and Te Tiriti.

Davis is the go-between for the Government and Waitangi organisers. He said discussions about how the pōwhiri should run started around September last year, when he encouraged them to send a letter to all parties setting our their expectations.

Political leaders would be able to make their pitches to the crowds at Waitangi, but not during the pōwhiri. Instead, the Waitangi Trust invited them to the “forum tent” – a large marquee beside Te Tii Marae – which opened on Friday for political debate.

However, Hipkins was not expected to speak at the forum tent. Davis said the prime minister had other engagements already, including meeting Māori Wardens.