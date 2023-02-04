Kai, guitar riffs, rongoā and politics part of the Waitangi market mix

If you’re after hearty kai, healing mirimiri (massage) or gorgeous kākahu – the Waitangi market has you covered.

Stallholders from across the Far North and beyond have converged on Waitangi with their wares, including the famous frybread “Taniwha burgers”.

Walking around, there is kai, tino rangatiratanga-themed apparel, tamariki jumping off the flag-lined bridge, all to the accompaniment of lone bass player Pete Metcalfe, who was scouted for Sunday’s music lineup from a Gull petrol station in Whangārei.

Some stallholders are taking advantage of the presence of politicians.

Peter Kitchen comes to Waitangi every year with his rongoā Māori, but he says that this year, he’s not there to necessarily sell his products but to promote the natural world of rongoā.

Kitchen is concerned about the introduction of the Therapeutic Products Bill which “provides for the comprehensive, disproportionate regulation of therapeutic products, such as medicines, medical devices, natural health products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients”.

Abigail Dougherty Pete Metcalfe has an amp in the boot playing jazz music while he grooves along with his bass as people cross the Waitangi bridge.

“Our Māori land has all the native trees that are able to help people,” Kitchen says, “and if they’re trying to stop us from utilising what we have, it’s not fair.

“We have a lot of people that need our help and the easiest way for us to do that is to have our people with the ability to come into the hospital in Kaitaia where we have rongoā clinics.

Eda Tang/Stuff Peter Kitchen brings his rongoā to the Waitangi festival market.

[Rongoā practices] unite us, making everyone a lot happier because they can have access to two different types of understandings”, says Kitchen.

Around the corner, past clothing and craft stalls, is a group of state and faith-based abuse survivors who have come as a group to Waitangi. Some have come from as far as Ōtautahi, Christchurch.

One of whom, Paora Moyle, says that many are working with the Royal Commission of Inquiry.

“This is the first time that we as a united group have come to Waitangi … we come here to have an opportunity to talk to get the attention of the politicians.”

The group will be speaking at one of the forum discussion tents on Sunday. They want greater input into the redress being proposed at the moment. “But more than that, there are many whānau who have not been able to give over their stories to the Royal Commission.”