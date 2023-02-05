The wāhine who signed Te Tiriti

We all know that men signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Names like Hone Heke and Tamati Waka Nene pepper history classes, documentaries and books throughout Aotearoa.

Some of us will know the stories of the men who didn’t sign. The ones like Pōtatau Te Wherowhero who was repeatedly approached for support, refusing every time.

But here’s something to mull over - how much do you know about the women who signed Te Tiriti? What about the women who refused?

Pou Tiaki investigates the story of the wāhine rangatira who did (and didn’t) sign our founding document.

So women signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi?

They sure did. So far historians believe they have identified about 18 signatures thought to have come from women.

READ MORE:

* The other dawn ceremony at Waitangi not many know about

* Ngā haki e toru o Waitangi

* Ngātokimatawhaorua: The ceremonial waka of Waitangi



It’s been a long process to find these signatures though, remembering that Te Tiriti comprises nine sheets and more than 500 signatures.

“Research into the signatories, the 540 rangatira signatories of Te Tiriti o Waitangi is ongoing,” says He Tohu lead curator, Stefanie Lash.

Rebekah Parsons-King/RNZ Women did sign Te Tiriti o Waitangi, but their stories are not well known.

“It's been ongoing since the early 20th century, and so the work that we've done at He Tohu just builds on the work of the shoulders of giants, of those who have come before us.”

These wāhine rangatira, did they come from one specific place or were they spread across Aotearoa?

The short answer is that they came from all over, but that glosses over the very interesting social climate of the time.

Lash says that when we think of Te Tiriti, we tend to think of sheet one. You know, the sheet with the bite marks from rats. The one that was signed at Waitangi.

But there are eight other sheets that travelled all around the country, in various ways and times, to be signed.

The reason was that William Hobson (the man tasked with gathering the signatures) had fallen ill in March 1840, explains Lash.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Stefanie Lash says whether women signed often depended on who was in charge of the sheet.

“So what happened was his staff, his colonial secretary, made copies of the Treaty documents and sent them out with people who were going places.”

While this may have seemed like a good plan to get the highest number of signatures possible, issues arose when wāhine went to sign.

Some of the men in charge of gathering signatures failed to understand the role of women in Māori society, and refused to let them add their names.

“On the Raukawa Moana sheet, which is the sheet from around the Cook Strait area … there are a lot of wāhine rangatira.”

Lash reckons that is because the missionary, Reverend Henry Williams, was in charge of the Raukawa Moana sheet.

KATHRYN GEORGE/STUFF What led to the signing of the most important document in New Zealand's history? (Video first published 2021)

Williams had lived in Aotearoa since 1822, and as a result had become fully ensconced in the Māori world.

He knew that wāhine could be rangatira in their own right, that they could exercise power on behalf of whānau, hapū and iwi, says Lash.

Other settlers, in charge of other sheets, did not possess the same level of intelligence and insight.

The wāhine rangatira who were turned away must have been quite insulted. What happened to them?

There were instances where the hapū just packed up and went home, says Lash.

“There’s a kōrero gifted to [He Tohu] so generously by the late great matua Moana Jackson about how, in his small hapū, their appointed leader was a woman,” says Lash.

“She stepped forward to sign Te Tiriti and was told, ‘No, go find a man.’

“Jackson’s hapū packed up and went home.

“He was really proud of that.”