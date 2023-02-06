Serene scenes as the nation comes together at Waitangi

The artwork depicts a pōwhiri at Te Tii Marae as a tribute to the manaakitanga of the mana whenua of Waitangi.

It’s said that William Hobson declared, upon the signing of Te Tiriti in Waitangi, “He iwi tahi tātou”.

Those four words have been the focus in Waitangi this weekend. Waitangi National Trust chairperson Pita Tipene said the theme of this year’s discussion and celebration should centre around “He iwi tahi tātou or ‘Together we are a nation’.”

All parts of the nation have been coming together at Waitangi over the past few days.

Senior dignitaries, including Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, diplomats and ministers watched the sunset at the Treaty Grounds on Sunday night as they listened to music from the Royal New Zealand Navy Band.

The Trust chose former defence minister Peeni Henare, who’s also from Ngāpuhi, to inspect the navy’s guard of honour. A few days ago, Henare said he was sad to have lost the defence portfolio.

Meanwhile, down the hill at Te Tii Marae, some talented and some purely passionate singers were trying their best to win a $1000 prize at the karaoke tent.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A dawn ceremony at the Treaty Grounds will start Waitangi Day.

It’s an early start for all in Waitangi on Monday.

Waitangi Day will start with a dawn service at the Treaty Grounds. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is set to join kaumātua from Ngāpuhi, Kiro, and other senior figures in saying karakia as the sun rises over the Bay of Islands.

These ceremonies and traditions have underlined a weekend which has been noticeably calm.

Hipkins attempted to take advantage of the serenity on Sunday, delivering a speech at Te Whare Rūnanga which urged the public and politicians to calm down about debated around co-governance and Māori rights.

During the parliamentary pōwhiri, he retold a story he’d told those at Rātana a few weeks ago. He remembered how, as a child, the start of Treaty settlements had created “fears” and confusion. Some wondered if the local Te Whiti Park in Lower Hutt could be given back to Māori – of course, it remains open.

“There was nothing to fear. And much of the contemporary debate, unfortunately, is still characterised by a degree of uncertainty and fear,” he said. “With honesty and with understanding, we can overcome this.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, National leader Chris Luxon and Greens’ co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson are welcomed to Waitangi.

Following the pōwhiri, both Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon said they considered Te Tiriti to be an evolving document.

“We need to be able to continue to grow and evolve and the arc of New Zealand and where it moves forward to is really exciting,” Luxon said. “The nature of nationhood is that it continues to evolve.”

As well as the dawn ceremony, there’s a series of celebrations and panel discussions on the programme for Waitangi Day.

Musicians such as MELODOWNZ, Troy Kingi and Don McGlashan are set to perform at the Treaty Grounds later in the day. Groups such as the Iwi Chairs, Kīngitanga and Government are also set to speak throughout the day.