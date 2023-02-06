Descendants of Treaty of Waitangi signatories mihi to tūpuna roll call

The names of tūpuna who signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi were read out at the dawn ceremony at Tou Rangatira, the grounds next to Te Tii Marae.

While politicians and the public gathered at Te Whare Rūnanga for the Waitangi Day dawn ceremony, around 100 people gathered before at Tou Rangatira on Te Tii Marae to honour the signatories of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The chairman of Te Tii Marae, Ngāti Kawa Taituha, said that this was the more “organic process” and where “the real people are at”.

He said that while the Treaty Grounds is where the treaties were signed, Tou Rangatira was where decisions were made and where hui and wānanga are still held.

READ MORE:

* The other dawn ceremony at Waitangi not many know about

* Whakamahukitanga: Kotahi anake te marae ki Waitangi

* Last words: Titewhai Harawira on damehoods, Te Tiriti and her 'wicked witch' status



After karakia, flag raising, whaikōrero and readings of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the Treaty of Waitangi, the names of at least 40 signatories of Te Tiriti were called aloud as the sky lightened.

Descendants of those signatories who were present were given the opportunity to mihi to their tūpuna (ancestors) and were encouraged by the chairman to share how they are exercising their tino rangatiratanga.

A woman responded to the calling of her tupuna, Te Kēmara, by quoting his words from the signing of Te Tiriti: “You up, me down, no, no, no!”

Some shared brief kōrero and others presented tauparapara (a type of karakia). The roll call ended with the crowd united in waiata.