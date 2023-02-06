Bigger, better (and warmer): Inside the Ngāi Tahu Treaty Festival

Ōtākou Runanga upoko Edward Ellison on the Ngāi Tahu Treaty Festival held at Ōtākou on the Otago Peninsula.

As the sun shone on the Ngāi Tahu Treaty Festival on the Otago Peninsula, the hundreds who attended were reminded of how different that would have been in 1840.

That’s because when the treaty was signed at Ōtākou it was done so in the middle of winter, on June 13, Ōtākou Rūnaka upoko Edward Ellison said.

“It is much better to have a gathering in the summer like this.’’

The iwi established a festival held at the three marae closest to where Te Tiriti was signed. This year it was the turn of Ōtākou – where the weather hovered around 20 degrees.

READ MORE:

* Okains Bay Waitangi Day commemorations cancelled due to Covid concerns

* DOC suggests mid-2022 date for draft Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park management plan

* Kōrero about wai to flow at 2021 Ngāi Tahu Treaty Festival



Hamish McNeilly/Stuff People were welcomed to Ōtākou marae on the Otago Peninsula.

It started with a pōwhiri and later included a panel discussion on topical issues such as co-governance.

Ellison noted the number of partners, including ministers, MPs, mayors, councillors and those from government departments who attended the festivities and ‘’uphold this tradition, the importance of the Treaty of Waitangi’’.

‘’It is so important for us because the things we inherit, those things that our people held before the Treaty was signed, should not have been diminished,” Ellison said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich at Ōtākou marae.

‘’And we have been trying to build those customs and traditions, and those rights of rangatiratanga, since those times, and this is very much part of that journey.’’

He noticed the crowd numbers were much larger than three years ago, and ‘’that is exciting that it is getting bigger each time”.

To cope with a large demand for services, such as Waitangi Day, the infrastructure at the marae had been improved in recent years.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Te Tai Tonga MP Rino Tirikatene leads other Labour colleagues in a waiata.

Ellison noted the triennial nature of Ōtākou hosting the treaty festival coincided with election year. It presented an opportune time to discuss matters and ‘’nothing should be off the table’’.

One politician to attend was long-serving Te Tai Tonga MP, Rino Tirikatene, who, before leading his Labour colleagues in a waiata, light-heartedly noted they were ‘’not going to sing a third round of Te Aroha’’.

This year’s festival theme centred on double-hulled waka, and in particular the meaning of partnership.

That theme was touched on by Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich, who noted the burgeoning relationship with mana whenua, which included representatation on council.

Stuff The Tamatea flag flys at Ōtākou. Tamatea is the wharenui at Otākou Marae.

“It is fair to say the council is still developing and maturing our understanding of Treaty partnership.’’

Radich said it was the responsibility of everyone who held positions of power to ‘’work in the spirit of the Treaty of Waitangi, our founding partnership document’’.