Northland MP reflects on first Waitangi Day as minister

Willow-Jean Prime seemed at ease while addressing the forum tent at Te Tii Marae on Waitangi Day.

Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini – Success is not the work of an individual, but the work of many.

Willow-Jean Prime suggests we sit on the beach for our interview.

There is a river of people leading to the famous Waitangi one-lane bridge, beautiful to see but not an ideal situation for an interview.

Prime has just finished up a discussion in the forum tent at Te Tii Marae, where she and her colleague Kiritapu Allan faced pātai (questions) on topics ranging from Oranga Tamariki to Palestine.

Oranga Tamariki in particular is a flashpoint for Māori – a topic which evokes fierce emotion whenever it’s raised.

Despite the difficult topics, Prime appeared somewhat at ease in the tent. Perhaps, that’s not surprising – she hails from Ngāpuhi and Te Kapotai.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Willow-Jean Prime is the Minister for Conservation and Youth. She is Associate Health, Arts, Culture and Heritage minister. (File photo)

As well as being a daughter of Te Tai Tokerau, this was her first Waitangi Day as a Government minister.

“Waitangi week is my favourite work week of the year. I’ve been coming to Waitangi ever since I was a child and I live locally, so Waitangi Day is always special,” she says.

“To come back this Waitangi, to host a new prime minister, but also as a new minister myself, there has been extra hugs and extra kisses, extra long hongi recognising me for my achievement…”

It’s safe to say Prime has a bit of a fandom here. When I first approached her for an interview, I had to join a line of children eagerly waiting to say, kia ora.

Those kids are probably all the nieces and nephews, she laughs, while also admitting Waitangi is inherently a place where you run into people you might not see all the time.

“My daughters have just got to that age where they are asking, ‘Mum, do you have fans?’ And I say, ‘Well, there are a lot of people who vote for me.’

“They don't really understand what that is yet. I don't tell them that there are also people who do not like their mum.”

STUFF February 6 acknowledges the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in 1840.

Another thing inherent to Waitangi is the sheer number of mana wāhine you see between the Treaty Grounds and Te Tii Marae.

One could easily run into lawyer Annette Sykes, Dame Rangimārie Naida Glavish and Professor Margaret Mutu all before lunchtime.

I wonder about the pressure Prime might feel, given there are probably young Māori in Te Tai Tokerau who look up to her, and hope to follow in her footsteps.

“I don't see it so much as a pressure, more just an absolute privilege to be able to be somebody who is a role model to them,” she says.

“They often share that with me, their families share that with me. So I take that as a privilege but also a huge responsibility to be a good role model for them… they can aspire to be anything they want to be,” she says.

“I just really want to acknowledge all of those that have helped me on this journey to get me to where I am today. It hasn't been my work alone.”