UN warns of food insecurity amid urbanisation in Pacific and Asia

Cities in the Asia-Pacific region are growing at “such a fast pace” that it will have “enormous consequences” for urban food security and nutrition, a new report has warned.

According to the main findings of the report by four United Nations agencies, nearly 55% of the region’s population is expected to live in urban areas by 2030.

But the threat is not only a future concern, the results are being felt now, the report stated.

“As the pace of urbanisation quickens in Asia-Pacific, so too does the threat of urban food insecurity,” a UN spokesperson said.

The report – ‘Asia and the Pacific Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition 2022 – Urban Food Systems and Nutrition’ (SOFI) – is prepared by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Children’s Fund (UNICEF), World Food Programme (WFP) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Across Asia and the Pacific, the convergence of an increase in low-income settlements, the rising costs of food and the need for developing an urban food agenda that takes into account infrastructure, transport, clean water and waste management are posing new challenges to planners and national policymakers in the region, the UN report revealed.

“This report captures the challenges and system-level determinants of unhealthy diets in urban areas, both with regard to undernutrition and overweight and obesity,” a UN spokesperson said.

“They profile various urban environments, interventions, experiences and the opportunities to innovate at multiple levels to transform urban areas into sustainable cities.

“Increasingly, food security and nutrition in the urban context will determine progress, or lack thereof, towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal to eliminate hunger (SDG2) and the World Health Assembly (WHA) 2030 targets on food security and nutrition.”

In recent years, progress in the fight against hunger and all forms of malnutrition was stalling, then regressing and more recently pushing us further off track from achieving the SDGs, the report stated.

It said this reverse was evident even before the pandemic took hold in 2020. But as the pandemic continued, albeit in a milder form in most parts of the region by 2022, the 5F crisis emerged (lack of food, feed, fuel, fertiliser and finance), as did the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, two of the world’s major agricultural producers.

“The convergence of these and other issues during the past year resulted in unprecedented food and energy price rises that have hit households and livelihoods hard and pushed additional millions more into hunger and poverty.”

Since March 2022, the FAO Food Price Index (FPI) has fallen but remains higher by 28% compared to 2020.

“High agricultural input prices, concerns about the weather and climate, and increased market uncertainties stemming from the continuing war in Ukraine, are contributing to a tightening of food markets,” the report said.

Food import bills are likely to touch a new record of US$1.94 trillion this year, according to FAO’s latest Food Outlook published in November.

“Without doubt, the convergence of these negative factors will exacerbate hunger and poverty in Asia and the Pacific, the world’s most populous region,” the report said.

The UN has called for urgent action: In 2021, 396 million people in the region were undernourished and an estimated 1.05 billion people had suffered from moderate or severe food insecurity.

Nearly 75 million children below the age of five in Asia and the Pacific are stunted, amounting to half of the world’s total: 10% are affected by wasting, while poor diet quality also drives overall increases in child overweight and obesity, the UN said.

“Among older children and adults, obesity continues to rise in every country of this region. The Pacific Island Countries have the highest prevalence of overweight and obesity in the world,” it said.

“Obesity is a risk factor for many non-communicable chronic diseases (NCDs) and it has a major impact on national economies by reducing productivity and life expectancy and increasing disability and health care costs.

“No country in Asia and the Pacific is on track to meet the WHA target of no increase in adult obesity.”

Making the situation worse is the cost of attaining a healthy diet in the region.

“A healthy diet is unaffordable in most countries for nearly 2 billion inhabitants (1.9 billion persons, which is 44.5% of the region’s population),” the UN said.

“The combined impacts of the pandemic and ongoing inflation have pushed up the average cost of a healthy diet to nearly US$4 per day per person.”

The UN is urging governments to synergise their efforts to address the short-term effects as well as the medium- to long-term impacts, the crisis will have on economies, households and individuals, particularly women and children, in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The crisis is an opportunity to build on the momentum of the UN Food Systems Summit of 2021. Together, the agencies are intensifying efforts with member countries to reshape and reimagine food systems across the region to make them more efficient, inclusive, resilient and sustainable, leaving no one behind,” the UN spokesperson said.

“However, governments, civil society, the private sector, funding and development agencies will need to continue to demonstrate leadership and partnership to bring about transformative change in agri-food systems and show improved figures in this flagship report in the years to come.”