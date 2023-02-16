Once a caretaker's cottage, now a hub for takatāpui art hub

Hāmiora Bailey talks about the Caretaker's Cottage in Albert Park for Auckland Pride.

In the corner of Albert Park, the Caretaker’s Cottage, usually a quiet heritage building with a lesser known history, has awakened with the artwork of 10 takatāpui (queer) artists.

It’s part of Te Tīmatanga, a rangatahi-led public art and digital festival celebrating takatāpuitanga (queerness) with 25 artists. The kaupapa also includes a public art trail at Britomart and a video series filmed at the Auckland Viaduct.

Hāmiora Bailey (Ngāti Huarere, Ngāti Porou ki Harataunga) is the kaiwhakahaere takatāpui for Auckland Pride. He welcomes us into the Albert Park Caretaker’s Cottage where he is running a community hub called Te Tīmatanga.

“Ko tēnei te tīmatanga o te ao,” he sings – the last line of the oriori about the creation of life from which Te Tīmatanga takes its name.

READ MORE:

* E whakanuia ana ngā toki irawhiti a Pōneke i te whakatū 'āhuru mōwai' i tētahi wā kāhore he wāhi anō

* What it means to identify as takatāpui today

* Massey University launches rainbow social media platform

* Auckland Pride director Max Tweedie to step down after 2023 event



“We know that our atua and our creation story went through a series of transition and of coming out and unfurling and developing,” said Bailey.

“As takatāpui, because we ourselves go through processes of change and of coming out and of transition, we hold those creation stories within ourselves.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Hāmiora Bailey is the kaiwhakahaere takatāpui for Auckland Pride. (Image description: Bailey stands in front of some art in the whare and smiles towards the window. He has short black hair and wears gold-rimmed glasses and a dark blue shirt over a black tee.)

“We know in our pūrākau [stories], that our tūpuna lived in sexually abundant, genderful self-determination,” which he explained was at the root of mana motuhake (autonomy).

Te Tīmatanga also implies that understandings of takatāpuitanga are infinite.

“People always assume that Pride is at this final point… that this is it and it’s not. We’re really keen to learn and we’re keen to be open to collective input and to grow with our community,” Bailey said.

Jess Lee The Caretaker's Cottage at Albert Park is a site of significance in takatāpui history. (Image description: a small, cream-coloured villa with slate roofing with a well-maintained exterior stands among some greenery at Albert Park.)

The Caretaker’s Cottage in Albert Park is a site of significance in Auckland’s takatāpui history. From the 1970s to 1990s, “when a prevalent cruising area called The Bog was forcibly removed by council to stop our community from cruising, our whānau actually migrated into this whare because the caretaker was in on the joke as a participant of our community”, Bailey explained.

“This whare became a place of activation – of essentially queer sex work.

“Today as mokopuna, we get to activate in this whare in honour of our kuini ahurei and in honour of takatāpui rangatira [trailblazers],” said Bailey.

“This kaupapa is about remembering our taonga tuku iho, our ancestral knowledge, on takatāpuitanga and on our diverse ways of living as Māori.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Te Tīmatanga is a rangatahi-led public art and digital festival happening in the month of February for Auckland Pride. (Image description: Te Ariki Alistair Campbell’s colourful artwork on a fluffy medium inside the cottage on a sunny day. Through the window, the Sky Tower, the rotunda and park lawn can be seen.)

Te Tīmatanga at Albert Park runs for the entire month of February, as a community hub holding in-person events, activations, workshops and public art. The history of The Bog will be discussed at a wānanga on Saturday, February 18.

“This space is for everyone,” said Bailey, “what’s good for Māori is good for everyone.” However, some workshops will be predominantly for takatāpui so that the community can have space to absorb their pūrākau.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF †S ARKOPHAGUS is one of the 25 artists featuring in Te Tīmatanga. (Image description: artwork resembling a lizard, an egg and a skull, on the wooden floor of the room that used to be the bathroom in the Caretaker’s Cottage.)

Some of the ringatoi Māori (Māori artists) featured include Grayson Goffe, Hana Burgess, Te Kahureremoa Taumata, Haylee Koroi and Theia.

There will also be digital offerings online with a video series and the continuation of their Te Whe Podcast, this time with a focus on public health in response to the monkeypox outbreak.