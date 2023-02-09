Broke hitchhiker and theatre artist challenge trans narrative

A seven year documentary filmed by Ben Sarten, follows Adam Rohe during his transitioning process.

A seven-year journey to the stage began with two broke artists, a climbing wall in Taranaki, a camera and an incredible story of one man’s transition.

Actor Adam Rohe met climber/documentary maker Ben Sarten at the YMCA rock climbing centre in New Plymouth.

“I just remembered that they liked making documentaries,” Rohe said.

When Rohe came out as trans, he decided to make a doco about his transition, so he approached Sarten.

At the time, Sarten was hitch-hiking around with a camera bag, a suitcase and a skateboard “trying to find stories and just being really broke,” Sarten says.

Sick of people being afraid of difference, Rohe wanted to normalise trans narratives.

The “broke” artists launched a crowdfunding campaign to produce Man Lessons, a documentary which aims to replace misinformation and intolerance with education, visibility, love and acceptance.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ben Sarten is a documentary filmmaker and has spent the last seven years making a documentary following Adam Rohe through his gender transition process. (Image description: Sarten leans their arm on Rohe’s sholder while patting Rohe’s head, and Rohe is smiling with his eyes closed.)

“When I started filming, I had no idea about anything trans-related,” filmmaker Sarten said.

“They were something over there; trans people were people that had nothing to do with you.”

“Adam was modelling a vulnerability to me that I’d never seen and that allowed me to start practising my own vulnerability [and learn] how to communicate my emotions”.

There were moments that were hard to film, like when Rohe was rushed to hospital during a temporary psychosis episode.

Sarten said he struggled to film that part.

“I recorded like 10 seconds on my phone, and then I put it away. I was like, ‘no, I don’t like this’”.

But Rohe said it is an important ten seconds of footage because it showed the “monster under the bed”.

“One of the first things that we filmed was my 24th and 1st birthday party”, said Rohe – that is, his first birthday as Adam.

The documentary followed Rohe’s transition through doctor’s appointments, surgeries, mental health episodes and his day-to-day life.

Their vision was to demystify the trans experience while elevating a trans story of success and celebration.

supplied Man Lessons: The Live Show Performed By Adam Rohe / Film By Ben Sarten. A coming of age story that transcends the patriarchy, values wellbeing over sanity, and absolves you of the pressure to “just be yourself". (Image description: close up of Rohe with a raised eyebrow expression against a bright orange background that says ‘MAN LESSONS’ in squiggly yellow text around his head.)

This week, as part of the Auckland Pride Festival, the duo are showing their third season of Man Lessons: The Live Show. a coming of age story that transcends the patriarchy and reassesses the idea that it has to be hard to be a trans person.

The show is Rohe’s way of using his main mode of storytelling as an actor to reflect on the past seven years and ramp up the documentary to take it closer to completion.

“It feels as though trans is vogue these days and gender transition is this hot topic, and it is a massive deal, but it undermines so much about...who we are as people.

“The structures that we’ve built society on are so steeped in gender [and] questioning gender is a big deal”, says Rohe. “So my hope is that everyone who encounters this show asks that question.”