ACT importing debate that has ‘riled up US right’ – academic

An academic says ACT leader David Seymour’s criticism of the Human Rights Commission is comparable to rhetoric used to rile up the political right in the US.

The ACT Party is importing a debate that has riled the political right in the US to Aotearoa, an academic says.

ACT leader David Seymour called the Human Rights Commission a "hard-left organisation” after it urged the government to commit to co-governance earlier this month.

University of Auckland associate professor in psychology Danny Osborne said he is taken aback by how charged Seymour’s rhetoric appears.

"I think what’s happened here is Donald Trump has shown the global community that there is political currency in playing to grievances,” he said.

"We’ve seen that in Aotearoa over the last few years with the various protests over lockdowns, vile anti-Jacinda rhetoric, and it appears to be working for ACT."

The Human Rights Commission released two reports on racism and its impact on Māori earier this month.

Te Amokapua Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt said the reports provide a crucial perspective.

"It compels us to acknowledge the white supremacy and institutional racism woven into the fabric of the colony as immigrants settled in these islands,” he said.

Seymour said Hunt’s comment showed he was unfit for office and it reinforced the need to abolish the "left-wing Human Rights Commission”.

“Hunt’s claim that ‘white supremacy and institutional racism [are] woven into the fabric’ of New Zealand is untrue, needlessly divisive, and does more harm than good,” he said.

“The commission is a hard-left organisation masquerading as a government department. It is no longer interested in helping real people with actual human rights issues, but simply advancing a left-wing agenda."

SUPPLIED Seymour disagreed with Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt’s comments that white supremacy and institutional racism are woven into the fabric of Aotearoa.

But Osborne said these types of statements weaken the broader societal norms of egalitarianism.

"Seymour is very subtly taking a dig at “Critical Race Theory” and importing the debate that has worked so well to rile the political right in the US to NZ shores,” he said.

“Many of the not so subtle dog whistles are there, including scoffing at the idea that institutional racism exists, claiming that acknowledging this fact is 'needlessly divisive’."

Osborne said the feedback loop between making incendiary comments and strong polling numbers has the potential to reinforce itself.

Supplied Danny Osborne is an associate professor at the University of Auckland’s School of Psychology.

"ACT goes after the ‘anti-woke’ electorate with a subtle statement, receives a polling boost, and then makes a less subtle appeal to the same constituents,” he said.

"It’s a bit of a vicious cycle that, within a multi-party system, has the potential to pay off."

But Seymour said Osborne’s comments are a perfect example of why New Zealanders are frustrated.

"An elected politician criticises one unelected, taxpayer-funded bureaucrat for their uninformed and divisive commentary, and another taxpayer-funded commentator pops up to defend them,” he said.

"Mr Osborne shows why academics shouldn’t comment outside their area of expertise, or when they have no research to base their comments on."

Seymour said Osborne’s comments show he wouldn’t have a clue why New Zealanders support ACT.

"He didn’t cite any research, just C-grade political commentary based on America where he studied instead of what is happening here in New Zealand,” he said.

"ACT stands for universal human rights, as he should too. We are not actually in the United States now, not everything from America easily migrates here."

Christel Yardley/stuff University of Waikato associate professor Dr Waikaremoana Waitoki says opposition to the reports show a reactive position that draw on tropes.

University of Waikato associate professor Dr Waikaremoana Waitoki said, regardless of the expected political grandstanding, the Human Rights Commission reports offer a pathway to creating a socially just society.

"Opposition to the reports shows a reactive position that draw on tropes rather than critically engaging with the mechanisms that reinforce racism,” she said.

"Solutions to racism are needed, not calls to disestablish the commission that has, following alongside Matike Mai Aotearoa, He Puapua, set a new course for Aotearoa."

Waitoki said Māori continue to be excluded from expressing their legitimate right to co-govern across all areas of society and political spaces.

"It is far easier to pull the race-card and say that Māori are the elite who need to be controlled as we are uncontrollable, and we pose a threat to democracy,” she said.

"These reports need to be centred, rather than populist statements that cry the ‘Us against Them’, statements that provoke fear. Such statements do not create social cohesion. There is also no intention of understanding the history of racism in Aotearoa. It is easier to be deliberate and play on vote scoring, and the saviour mentality."