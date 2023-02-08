Northland's historic Pākinga Pā restored and ready to be returned to iwi

The names of tūpuna who signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi were read out at the dawn ceremony at Tou Rangatira, the grounds next to Te Tii Marae.

A historic pā site has been restored and is ready to be gifted back to iwi.

The ceremony for the return of the Pākinga Pā site in Northland took place over Waitangi weekend.

The site will be handed back to its original owners after a collaboration between government, private landowners and local hapū.

Regional Development Minister Kiri Allan said the return of the site reflects the determination of local Pakeha and Māori landowners to honour the shared history of their community.

“The Coleman family and the Nikora whānau currently own the farmland which includes the location of the historic Pā, as well as the access road needed to open up the site as a heritage, cultural and education centre for visitors and locals,” she said.

“Thanks to the generosity and respect shown by these private landowners, and $750,000 investment by a Government regional economic development fund, the Pākinga Pā site will be transferred to a Whenua Tōpū Trust to manage in perpetuity on behalf of Ngāpuhi."

Rawhitiroa/Stuff Regional Development Minister Kiri Allan attended a ceremony for return of the Pākinga Pā site in Northland to local iwi over Waitangi weekend.

The restoration includes new fencing, road and foot access onto the pā, clearing of vegetation and the installation of carparks and signage.

The work is expected to lead to 15 new jobs to support visitor tours and land maintenance.

“The project also delivers on a commitment to make our histories better understood and taught in schools and kura. Understanding the big ideas about our shared histories, knowing the local contexts, and thinking critically about the past are central to this,” Allan said.

“We are backing communities all over the country through our regional economic strategy to strengthen community resilience and infrastructure. These investments are even more important as we respond to global economic shocks by supporting local livelihoods."

There are 268 current projects worth $784 million being managed in Tai Tokerau Northland by MBIE’s regional development arm Kānoa.