Pacific eye health research to combat blindness, vision impairment

Research into the state of eye health in the Pacific region is underway to improve health systems.

Fred Hollows Foundation NZ and University of Auckland have collaborated to support the development of locally driven research.

The programme aims to find the evidence Pacific governments and decision-makers need to strengthen and sustain their eye health systems.

The Fred Hollows Foundation NZ chief executive officer Dr Audrey Aumua said eye health is one area of public health that has remained under-resourced in the Pacific region.

"With growing and ageing populations, the ongoing rise of non-communicable diseases, and increasing socio-economic disparities across the Pacific region, our aim is for this research programme to help secure much-needed public funding for eye health and ensure ongoing monitoring and reporting on the state of eye health.”

The research programme will take place in three phases over five years through partnerships and local leadership.

University of Auckland/Supplied New research hopes to improve the state of eye health in the Pacific and reduce vision impairment.

It will engage with ophthalmic nurses who are at the forefront of tackling avoidable blindness.

It aims to address a lack of information on Pacific eye health, and the socio-economic impacts that blindness and vision impairment have in Pacific nations.

University of Auckland associate professor in optometry and vision science Jacqueline Ramke said she is excited about working on the project.

"Effective treatments exist for the most common causes of vision loss, so we see this programme as a massive opportunity to create sustainable solutions to bridge the gap between services that we know work, and the people who need them.“

"We are proud to be one of the first projects falling under the umbrella of the newly established Te Poutoko Ora a Kiwa, Centre for Pacific and Global Health at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland and look forward to contributing to improving eye health in the region."

Countries in the Pacific face unique geographical, governance, and financing problems in providing accessible and quality healthcare.

Hundreds of islands are spread across the Pacific region and cover around 15% of the earth’s surface, which means collecting timely and accurate data is challenging.

University of Auckland associate professor Collin Tukuitonga said he is pleased to work with Fred Hollows Foundation NZ on a neglected area in the Pacific.

"Improved knowledge enhances our ability to respond better to the needs of Pacific people in the region,” he said.