Māori and Pasifika communities brace for Cyclone Gabrielle

The MetService national forecast, issued on Thursday February 9, 2023, shows settled weather for coming days, followed by severe weather as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

Māori and Pasifika communities are preparing for a severe tropical cyclone that is forecast to hit Te Tai Tokerau and Tāmaki Makaurau in the next few days.

Cyclone Gabrielle was off the coast of Queensland, Australia on Thursday morning and moving towards Aoteatoa.

It is expected to reach the eastern side of the North Island on Tuesday, but bad weather will begin on Sunday, according to MetService.

Charlie Waata is a trustee and kaumātua of Te Aroha Marae pā in Whirinaki, Northland.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle likely to hit Coromandel, Bay of Plenty worst

* Cyclone Gabrielle could hammer Coromandel with up to 300mm of rain in 24 hours

* What advice can people expect from officials as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches?



He said the marae is unprepared for the approaching cyclone.

“We haven't had an opportunity for our trustees to meet together for our marae to actually organise a plan. We’re meant to be having a zoom hui next week sometime,” he said.

ATRG/Supplied Aotearoa Tongan Response Group helped Auckland families clean up after the floods two weeks ago, and is urging people to keep an eye on weather forecasts as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

"So there's no actual plan in place at the moment for us."

Waata said the marae is located in a flood zone which is a big concern.

"We’re right in the Whirinaki Valley surrounded by hills, and there's a river that runs through it, and it builds up, and trees start dropping in the river. That’s when the water starts to spill over the banks and into the neighbouring houses and through our marae,” he said.

“The last time, it was in early 2000, the flood went right through, so we definitely need a plan of action."

Waata said there are two other marae in the area, Mata Aranui and Moria, situated on higher ground that people can go to if they need to evacuate.

Niwa / Stuff/Supplied Cyclone Gabrielle is forecast to travel right over Norfolk Island, and has reached a category 3 severe tropical cyclone status as it moves towards Aotearoa.

"If we need to use them that's where we’ll go, or whānau homes who do live up on hills,” he said.

“It’s more the marae and the houses that will cop it. All we do in the marae is we get everything up off the ground... that's all we can do. It looks like it's going to be a terrible one."

Pasifika communities are also preparing, with Aotearoa Tongan Response Group (ATRG) deputy chair Pakilau Manase Lua urging people to keep an eye on the weather forecasts.

"Be ready to evacuate quickly if your property is flooded, especially if you live near a river or an area that was severely impacted the last time it was flooded,” he said.

Niwa/Supplied Bad weather from Cyclone Gabrielle is expected to hit the North Island on Sunday, and vulnerable groups are making preparations.

Lua urged the authorities to work with the communities on their immediate needs and ensure people are kept informed of what's happening during a disaster.

He said of particular concern are disabled, elderly and vulnerable overstayers.

"They are often not provided the timely and effective supports that they need by authorities,” he said.

In West Auckland, cleanup from recent flooding has inadvertently acted as preparation for the incoming weather system.

Te Whānau o Waipareira Director of Frontline Services, Iri Mako (Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāruahine), says staff have spent the past fortnight helping flood-affected residents clear debris from their homes and gutters.

They’ve also spent time tying down loose outdoor items, and supporting whānau to put together emergency packs.

“We know this next weather cycle or weather events could be really catastrophic for some of the families we've been working with. So we're preparing with [them] as best as we can.”

Despite the support, pressure is still building for some whānau who suffered severe losses in the earlier floods.

Many are only just coming to terms with what has happened and may still be searching for alternative accommodation, says Mako.

“That's just added pressure and added stress to families who were already stressed. Some of them before the floods.”

Tony Kake, chief executive of Papakura Marae in soyth Auckland, said they were planning on sending out messages for whānau to ensure they are prepared and reiterate the message that they were there for them.

"We're putting together some comms for whānau to reemphasize the importance of being prepared, and if they need any support we're here during or post-storm," he said.

"The storm might miss us but at least we're trying to do as much as we can to make sure people are prepared for it."

Kake said they were advising whānau on what to put in bags should they need to evacuate.