Leading doctor analyses her own 'woeful' biases as cultural safety plan is launched

Dr Samantha Murton is a Wellington GP and chairperson of the Council of Medical Colleges.

‘Woeful’ is how a leading doctor is describing her own unconscious bias in prescribing contraceptives, amid the launch of a world-first cultural safety plan imploring clinicians to turn a mirror on themselves.

Dr Samantha Murton, chairperson of the Council of Medical Colleges, ran the numbers on 987 patients who identify as female from her Wellington practice. “My question to myself is do I prescribe contraception fairly and safely for all populations that I look after?”

The answer was a resounding no: a total of 17.3% are prescribed contraception, but for Māori, that figure drops to 12.2% and for Pasifika, 5.8%.

“This is woeful. What am I doing differently for this population? What am I not doing that is creating this discrepancy? I will need to explore further,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 modelling showed risk to Māori but Government failed to act, Waitangi Tribunal hears

* 'Unacceptable' under-representation of Māori and Pacific GPs, 'staggering' gender pay gap

* Health care providers should consider practices, values and beliefs in whānau Māori care, report says

* Coronavirus: Roadblocks and luck stopped Māori bearing the brunt of Covid-19



“We could make excuses about low numbers in the groups creating bigger percentage differences, but that works the other way as well. It would only take one or two more people to change the statistics, and I am not doing that."

Murton’s mea culpa comes as she and Professor David Tipene-Leach​ from Te Ohu Rata o Aotearoa (The Māori Medical Practitioners Association) launch a plan that embeds cultural safety training into doctors’ education.

The plan is a response to a 2019 statement from the Medical Council that clinicians' education in Aotearoa should include a focus on cultural safety. But until now that has been “not really examinable,” Tipene-Leach (Ngāti Kahungunu​) said.

John Cowpland/Stuff Professor David Tipene-Leach says biases may be unconscious, but they’re still ‘just racism’.

The plan gives the country's 17 medical colleges framework and activities for teaching and assessment. A large part of it is self-assessment, he said.

"It's easy to know you're doing the one plus one equals two, basic right treatments ... but actually going out of your way to question your own biases, your own assumptions, your own ways of behaving and looking, heavens, to see how those things affect outcomes for patients.

“Biases and assumptions and all these sorts of things ... it's just racism.

“I mean, yes, it might be one of the inadvertent racisms – you didn't mean to be a bad person but actually, it's just racism., So some of the questions are hard to answer.

“It’s analogous to men and sexism in the 90s. If you don't say ‘it exists, and I'm part of the problem’, then you continue with your sexist, oppressive behaviour.”

STUFF Stuff's NowNext survey asked its audience the tough questions about racism and the value they place on Māori culture. (First published April 2022)

Murton said it will up to different colleges to work out how much the framework is embedded, but the intention was for it to be embedded everywhere eventually.

The Council of Medical Colleges represents all 17 medical colleges and would support each of them to do this over this year.

“Some will be changing stuff tomorrow, others will start to embed it into the programmes as time goes on.”

Ultimately, the kaupapa was about clinicians recognising what was in their own power to improve to help Māori feel safer in healthcare – and Murton was not exempt.

"When we know what care the ‘general population’ is receiving and there are significant differences for minority populations then something is wrong. And the wrong thing is mine to change.”