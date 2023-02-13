Banks Peninsula farmland to return to native forest bringing carbon credit income and healing for mana whenua

Wairewa tamariki sign the 35-year agreement between the rūnaka and Orion Group to recloak 280ha of ex-farmland in native bush.

Thriving indigenous forest fed and nurtured the tīpuna (ancestors) of Wairewa until it was felled and cleared for timber and farmland in the mid-1800s.

But the Banks Peninsula rūnaka is healing the land, and hurt, in a partnership with Orion Group to revert 280ha Te Kaio Farm into native bush that will also bring income in the form of carbon credits.

In the Canterbury electricity lines company’s first agreement of its kind, for the next 35 years the two parties will replant the whenua near Magnet Bay with native trees historically common in Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū (Banks Peninsula).

The farm was gifted back to the rūnaka by previous owner Jim Wright, who always said "this land is Māori land", Wairewa chairperson Jaleesa Panirau told those gathered at the marae for the kaupapa launch and signing in Little River on Sunday.

The reforestation project started from a dream of Wairewa hapū member Robyn Wybrow more than a decade ago, and involved years of kōrerō between a steering group and the electricity company to make it beneficial to both.

Both parties will enter the carbon farming market together and receive a share of the carbon credits, called New Zealand Units (NZUs), issued via the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme.

When the 35-year contract ends, carbon credits from the ngahere – with trees like kahikatea that can live for 500 years – will be a passive income solely for the hapū.

Panirau said she hoped it was a blueprint of a model other hapū could take up.

Wairewa’s steering group co-chairperson Ana Gray said it was a historic moment where what was lost was now being “rebuilt, or replanted”.

“The past and present impacts on the environment changed not only our way of life, but also our relationship to it.”

Quoting her father, the late Maurice Gray, tīpuna spoke of when Banks Peninsula was covered in native forest “which fed and nurtured our people and we looked after it in return”.

There was a significant sense of loss with the removal of the ngahere, she said.

“I feel proud that this rūnaka is leading the way to mend this hurt.

“This opportunity allows us to exercise our kaitiakitaka [guardianship] through the restoration of the whenua and local biodiversity and for us as a people to become closer to the ngahere and te taiao [the environment].”

Orion Group’s forest and biodiversity lead Clayton Wallwork said the agreement with Wairewa would significantly support the group’s climate ambition to have carbon-neutral operational emissions.

The group began to offset emissions in 2022 and will use carbon generated from this project to offset residual emissions out to 2050.

“But it goes way beyond carbon; this is about recloaking the land in partnership with mana whenua, enhancing biodiversity and will result in a natural asset for future generations.”

It was the trained forest ecologist’s dream to restore an indigenous forest, which would bring back birds that protect the soil, restore the mana of the people, and present many other opportunities.

Although exotic forest would yield income more quickly than native species due to the rate of growth, Gray said the rūnaka was very clear about planting a permanent indigenous forest.

“Our aspiration is to heal and restore the whenua, flora and fauna of this area and exotics are not part of that picture for us”.

Wairewa kaumātua Theo Bunker said it had been a long time coming to see native forests burgeoning, bird song returning, and his mokopuna’s generation able to enjoy a closer relationship with te wao nui a Tāne in the area.

“By the time I was born, there was nothing left – only photographs. So it’s just amazing that, in my lifetime, my generation will get to see forest replanted on the land that was returned to us.”

Te Pātaka o Rākaihautū, also known as Horomaka by the Ngāti Irakehu hapū, was historically covered in podocarp forests of tōtara, mataī, kahikatea and, higher up, native hardwoods before it was almost completely cleared for farming and timber in the 1850s and 1860s.

The recloaking of the Wairewa-owned farm will add to the substantial local efforts to return the Peninsula to its former forested glory, such as Hinewai Reserve.