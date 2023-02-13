Te Matatini mahau to be blessed ahead of next week's festival

The world's biggest kapa haka festival Te Matatini celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2022. (Video first published April 2022).

As Tāwhirimātea continues to flex his muscles in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, Te Matatini organisers are pressing on with preparations ahead of next week's festival.

The blessing of the prestigious mahau was set to take place at Ngā Ana Wai (Eden Park) on Monday, commencing the festivities.

Paora Sharples, chairman of the Tāmaki Makaurau Senior Kapa Haka Society, said it was an honour to host the world-class performing arts event.

“We are delighted to welcome the mahau, the kaihaka and all the Te Matatini whānau and fans back to Tāmaki Makaurau, particularly as we celebrate 50 years of kapa haka with Te Matatini.”

READ MORE:

* Scotty Morrison: 'I think the language sought me out rather than I sought the language out'

* Te Matatini Festival returning to original television home

* Pere Wihongi is carving his own path for the 'Olympics of kapa haka'



The mahau itself was first unveiled in 2013, created by 20 carvers from the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute.

Standing over 30m tall and weighing in at roughly 26 tonnes, the mahau is considered to be the largest carved structure in Aotearoa.

It represents iwi throughout the country and is carved from native timber including kauri carbon-dated at 4500 years old.

Te Matatini Society/SUPPLIED Kapa haka from across the country will take to the Te Matatini stage next week.

“It has been four years since we’ve been able to bring kapa haka back to the world stage, and we are delighted to see the prestigious mahau once again take the stage,” Te Matatini chief executive Carl Ross said.

“The mahau, called Te Matatini, celebrates our traditions and connectivity across the motu and acknowledges our shared origins.

“It is a taonga which embraces our performers and adds prestige to the largest kapa haka festival in the world.”