'Be fair': Government urged to revisit Te Matatini funding

The debate over funding for Aotearoa’s biggest cultural festival continues – 51 years since the first competition.

Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata Festival draws in an international audience and is the “only service provider required to have a television and online presence of 1 million”.

In 2022, the Government gave Te Matatini an increase of $1 million, taking the total funding to $2.9m.

But the organisers of the “Olympics of kapa haka” are disappointed, saying the funding is not enough.

READ MORE:

* The battle of Tāmaki Makaurau plays out in the court of Tū

* Te Matatini: Australian team working to revitalise Māori culture

* New Zealand's most famous undertaker Francis Tipene takes on Te Matatini

* How Aotearoa dresses: Street style on day one of Te Matatini

* From performer to reporter and presenter, Mātai Smith has covered Te Matatini from every angle



More than $185m has been allocated to build a resilient cultural sector, support cultural sector agencies to offer their services, and strengthen support for Māori arts, culture and heritage.

The $185m includes more than $50m in funding for cultural agencies, $42.9m for a new storage and research facility at Te Papa, $18m for te ao Māori and $60m for the Screen Production Grant.

The Government said Te Matatini’s funding would enable the continued delivery of the festival and the development of a regional kapa haka model.

About 60,000 people attended Te Matatini in person in 2019 – the last time it was held – but more than a million people watched it online or on television.

TE MATATINI SOCIETY INCORPORATED Nga Tumanako’s winning 2019 lineup, back row, from left: Roiana Pihama, Turuhira Hotene, Waimiria Tutengaehe, front, from left, Te Raina Pihama, Marama Jones, Kym Morgan. (File photo)

After a four-year hiatus, 45 groups are competing at Auckland’s Eden Park this week.

Māori leaders and academics said they shared in the disappointment over funding expressed by Te Matatini and all other kapa haka across the motu.

The groups are urging the Government to “immediately increase funding to Te Matatini”.

Creative New Zealand has announced it will receive a $22m cash injection to support established arts and cultural festivals. Yet none of that money will be going to Te Matatini.

In Budget 2022, the Government gave the NZ Symphony Orchestra nearly $20m. Creative NZ got nearly $17m before the $22m boost, while the Royal New Zealand Ballet received $8m. Te Matatini received just under $3m.

Maxine Jacobs/Stuff Te Matatini 2023 at Ngā Ana Wai Eden Park officially begins as Ngāti Wātua Ōrākei gives the opening karakia.

Te Pāti Māori said the funding should be equitable – so there should be more of it.

“Te Matatini is going to be the dance that binds this country together for centuries to come, and we cannot fund that enough,” the party said in a statement.

“After receiving a $1m annual increase, Te Matatini will now see $2.9m per year. Compare this to the Royal New Zealand Ballet or the [NZ] Symphony Orchestra and the inequities become very clear.

”Everywhere we look, the numbers do not add up. On every measure, Te Matatini has been valued less than the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and the Royal New Zealand Ballet and it is unacceptable. Be fair!

“Te Pāti Māori stand with Te Matatini and all other kapa haka rōpū across the motu who are fed up with the continued second-class treatment of Māori arts.”

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the Government is committed to supporting all forms of cultural expression, including Te Matatini – the “Olympics of kapa haka”.

The Government has provided baseline funding of almost $3m for this financial year, she said.

“This investment will strengthen the ability of Te Matatini to grow kapa haka as part of the Government’s ongoing focus on Ngā Toi Māori and ensure all New Zealanders can continue to access a wide range of arts, culture, and heritage services.”

Sepuloni, who is attending the Pacific leaders meeting in Fiji, said any future increases to funding for Te Matatini would be considered through the annual Budget process.

She said te ao Māori is significant to both iwi Māori and the nation through its support of arts, culture and heritage.

Te Matatini Society Incorporated/Supplied (Left to right) Piri Rongo Hetet-Wairau, Gina Ngaheu, and Renee Mitai perform at Te Matatini.

Sepuloni said Budget 2022 commitment includes funding for the commemoration and celebration of Matariki and Waitangi Day, and supporting cultural institutions to continue to showcase and protect taonga.

“Te Matatini continues to be an important part of how we celebrate and showcase Aotearoa New Zealand domestically and internationally.

“Over the last five years, funding toward Māori arts has nearly doubled, from 12.4% in 2017/18 to 21.6% as at the end of the last financial year,” Sepuloni said.

Experts believe the tone of arts funding criticisms reveal a lack of tolerance by Taxpayers' Union.

NZTU maintains the $18m specifically set aside to “celebrate Te Ao Māori is especially indulgent.

MAXINE JACOBS/STUFF Hot Takes: The afternoon turned up the heat at Te Matatini on Thursday, on stage and in the crowd.

“Māori face very real problems in housing and education that will not be solved with arts, crafts, and theatre,” a spokesperson said.

“What a staggering lack of understanding of Māori culture’s importance to health and education. These are the problems you have when historically you favour one people’s culture over another’s.”

Te Matatini chairperson Selwyn Parata has been approached for comment.

The festival ends on Saturday.