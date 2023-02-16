Cyclone Gabrielle: 500 seasonal workers displaced but safe, says Government

The Waipawa River in Central Hawke's Bay burst its stopbanks as Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through the region.

Five hundred seasonal workers have been displaced in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle but they are safe, the Government said on Thursday.

In Napier, 300 seasonal workers were evacuated during the storm which hit Aotearoa this week, leaving five people dead and thousands homeless.

Charles Faletutulu, from the Kings House Church in Napier, was among those who helped rescue the men on Tuesday, and said: “Most of these guys have lost everything.”

The Government says it’s working with industry stakeholders to ensure the wellbeing of all Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme workers across New Zealand.

There are 8226 seasonal workers in New Zealand, Immigration NZ Te Ratonga Manene says.

Faletutulu said the RSE workers rescued in Napier were from Tonga, Fiji, Samoa and Vanuatu, and “they walked through neck-high floods with suitcases holding all they have left.

“It’s been hectic. We’ve had over 400+ evacuated to our support site – 300 of them are RSE workers. A very overwhelming time for the workers,” he said.

Henare O'Keefe/Supplied Flaxmere resident Henare O'Keefe said there were about 80 RSE workers at Ascend Church on Swansea Rd in Flaxmere.

Faletutulu said power remained off in the area but the Kings House Church would continue to support and provide welfare.

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence controller Ian Macdonald told a media briefing that due to the flooding of the Redclyffe substation, much of the region remained without power on Thursday morning.

He said only about 90,000 homes and businesses were connected to power by midday Thursday.

Immigration New Zealand is also concerned for the RSE workers affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Fiona Whiteridge, general manager Refugee and Migrant Services at MBIE, said they were working closely with horticulture industry groups and employers in the affected regions to ensure the wellbeing of RSE workers across the country.

“The National Emergency Management Agency [NEMA] is co-ordinating the support on the ground, through community hubs and evacuation centres,” she said in a statement.

Whiteridge said there were no reported injuries to RSE workers, adding that 12 labourers initially unaccounted for, had been found safe.

john cowpland/Stuff Cleaning up after Cyclone Gabrielle in Napier.

“We are aware of approximately 500 people who have been displaced from their worker accommodation and are receiving support from NEMA,” she said.

“Employers are supporting their workers directly. However, some employers have been severely impacted and NEMA is providing support to their workers.

“Two of the bigger RSE nations have their Pacific liaison officers on the ground in the Hawke’s Bay and INZ is in regular contact with them, and all the relevant Pacific countries whose citizens are impacted by the cyclone,” Whiteridge said.

Fijian liaison Filipe Naikausa told Stuff that while many of the workers are familiar with natural disasters such as cyclones and hurricanes, Gabrielle’s strength was a surprise “for a category 2-3 cyclone”.

He said the Fijian workers were at the RJ Flowers Ltd farm when the storm hit on Tuesday.

“Our boys were evacuated from a farm close to one of the main rivers near Napier that burst its banks and caused widespread flooding in the area.”

Fiji High Commissioner Ratu Inoke Kubuabola and second secretary, Josua Tuwere, visited their RSE workers in Hastings.

SUPPLIED Footage shows RSE workers stuck on roofs in Hastings in Hawke's Bay.

Valentine’s Day this year will not be forgotten, says Tongan community leader Pakilau Manase Lua.

“February 14, 2023, will be a day forever etched in the minds of hundreds of these young men,” he said.

Dozens of Tongan seasonal workers, stranded on top of flooded bungalows in Napier, were helicoptered to safety on Tuesday.

Pakilau said the men had left their families in Tonga to make a living, doing the jobs Kiwis did not want to do.

“This could have been an absolute tragedy but, praise God, they were finally rescued after spending hours cold (from about 9am to 3.30pm), wet and miserable on the roof of these dwellings.

“Despite the circumstances and uncertainty of whether they would be rescued, they kept each other safe and in good spirits. They are resilient and used to hardships and disasters like this back home.

“Thank you to all those rescue and emergency volunteers who responded to the SOS calls and pleas from the community to rescue our boys. We acknowledge that you were stretched and responding to many other calls for help.”

The Government said all seasonal workers will continue to be paid a minimum of 30 hours per week at $22.10 per hour.

Pasifika Futures (PFL), the Pacific Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, announced on Wednesday it has invested $2 million into its partners who are directly responding to immediate food, welfare and well-being needs following the cyclone.

After supporting families who were impacted in the recent Auckland floods, PFL said in a statement it would continue to help thousands including families with disabled/elderly members, deliver over 5000 food packages and support displaced families.