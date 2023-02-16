Former conservation land rezoned for iwi activities in St Arnaud

An area of what was conservation land has been accepted for rezoning in St Arnaud.

A parcel of land in St Arnaud is set to become papakāinga (communal Māori land) after the Tasman District Council voted unanimously to accept a plan change to rezone the land.

The Massey St site, which was returned to the Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō Trust through the treaty settlement process, will be used for a “wide range of traditional, spiritual, and cultural activities,” according to council documents.

In the Tasman Resource Management Plan report on the plan change, rezoning was “responding to fact that the plan change site is not Crown-owned, meaning that the existing conservation zoning is not appropriate” and that the site included land that was returned as a cultural redress and “should be used accordingly”.

Tasman Deputy Mayor Stuart Bryant said there had been three Zoom webinars with the community, so it had been “really well documented”, and submissions had been supportive.

Tasman District Council environmental policy team principal planner Anna McKenzie said they had consulted with all neighbours, who were all aware of the plan change, none of whom had any objections.

The council didn’t have a detailed design for what was intended for the site, as that came through a resource consent process, McKenzie said.