Q&A: Taranaki writer Emma Hislop talks about her new book

New Plymouth author Emma Hislop, (Kāi Tahu), will have her debut collection of short fiction, Ruin and other stories, published by Te Herenga Waka in March. She is now working on her first novel.

Why did you decide to start writing?

Writing is my way of working things out. I write to work out how I feel about something.

When I was accepted onto the Masters Creative Writing course at the International Institute of Modern Letters in 2013, I started writing seriously.

I started writing stories about things that interested me, or made me angry, and the things I was frustrated about. All my rage about marginalised individuals and communities being silenced, due to power and race and intergenerational trauma went into these stories. Anything can happen in fiction.

What inspired you to write this book?

I love short fiction. During my MA year, you could choose to write short stories or a novel and the idea of a novel terrified me. I always wanted 13 stories to make up the collection, and I just kept writing until I had that many.

What surprised you the most while writing the stories?

How long it took, and how many revisions the stories went through over time. I started writing in 2013. Admittedly I had a baby, moved cities, was studying, and had a chronic illness during this time.

How has writing these stories changed/affected you?

The Me Too movement gained widespread attention in 2017 during the writing of this book. It’s fair to say it impacted my writing. I’ve also had a lot of help and support during the writing of this book. It’s important to acknowledge my privilege - parents who live nearby and help with my son and a supportive partner, friends who read early drafts, and tell you to pull your socks up when you want to give up.

Tell us about the book?

Here’s the blurb from the book that my fabulous editor at Te Herenga Waka, Anna Knox, wrote. She says it much better than me.

Whether in the fallout of a father’s pornography addiction or the fragility of a new marriage, in the aftermath of a drunken night gone horribly wrong, or even the desire to touch a stranger’s fur-like body, violence, in these stories, is never far from the surface – if it hasn’t already broken through.

But while the line between ruin and redemption is always perilously thin, the women of Ruin walk it, dealing in multiple and surprising ways to the punches thrown at them by men – and by other women.

This is a book about power and its contortions, powerlessness and its depravities, and the ends to which we will go to claim back agency.

What does the title mean?

I was working with my NZSA mentor, the amazing writer Pip Adam, during the final year of working on the collection. We were talking about possible titles for the book, and the word ruin, I think, is mentioned in one of the stories, and it just seemed to encapsulate the ideas in the book.

How is your life reflected in the stories?

My MA supervisor, Emily Perkins, told me that stories start off with a kernel of truth, and then lift off into fiction, and it's the space in between where the interesting things happen. I've found this to be true in my own work.

What did you learn while writing the book?

How important community or having a couple of writer friends is. After attending Hui Kaituhi in Porirua in 2019 a few of us here in Taranaki established Te Hā Taranaki for local Māori writers. We get together for coffee and it’s a supportive environment. We sometimes read each other’s work, but mostly we talk about what we’ve been working on, or our kids, whatever’s on top.

What type of books do you like to read?

I loved Colleen Maria Lenihan's debut collection Kōhine and Simone Kaho's HEAL!. Also Coco Solid's How To Loiter in A Turf War. Daisy Johnson, Sarah Hall, Natasha Brown and Pip Adam are my favourite writers. Steph Matuku writes incredible books for kids and YA readers.

What is the most difficult part of the writing process for you?

I was extremely fortunate to receive some Creative New Zealand funding last year to draft a novel, and have no idea what I'm doing. It’s a totally different machine to the short story. There are so many clever writers in Aotearoa and everyone is constantly scrambling for funding. The arts are seriously undervalued, and I hope this shifts.