'I'm part of this place', says Bhutanese Kiwi launching food business

Jaga Nidhi Pyakurel and his wife Hima have opened Himalayan Food Corner at Victory Shops, Nelson.

Jaga Nidhi Pyakurel’s latest business will allow him to do what he likes best: meeting people.

“I like to see the different people who come in every day; I feel happy to talk to people in my community,” Pyakurel said.

Pyakurel’s takeaway, the Himalayan Food Corner at Victory Square, opened a few weeks ago and is already doing a brisk trade.

Up to 60 people visit each day, lining up for his menu of momos (Nepalese dumplings), butter chicken, samosas, lentil curry and chowmein.

So far, butter chicken and momos are the top sellers, and he has plans to tweak the menu depending on community feedback, he said.

Pyakurel and his family came to Nelson as refugees in 2010. Forced out of his home in Bhutan, he spent almost two decades living in precarious conditions in a refugee camp in Nepal.

"I'm part of this place," says Pyakurel, who has launched his third venture in Victory Square.

After arriving in New Zealand, he picked apples and worked at Sealord. In 2018, he opened an Asian grocery at Victory Square, followed by a mobile phone repair shop across the street.

Running two businesses was hard work, Pyakurel said. He sold the grocery business, and put a hold on the mobile repairs, deciding to channel his efforts into a new food venture.

“I had a lease on the shop, and I thought, what can I do? I can cook and sell food.”

So far, business is booming, with a lot of repeat customers, and positive reviews on Google.

All going well, he’d like to open a larger place in central Nelson, he said.

But for now, he’s happy in Victory.

“I like to support this community; I have lived here more than 10 years, I’m part of this place.”