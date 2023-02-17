Water top priority for Ngāti Porou leadership after water plant failure

When the Makarika River broke its banks, several Māori families were in the firing line.

Iwi organisations in cyclone-hit Tairāwhiti are helping their communities access water after the region’s water plant failed.

Burial areas feared to be impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle also raise questions over whether risk planning is being done in culturally succinct way.

Seven people are dead and 10,000 have been displaced by the storm and a national state of emergency remains in place.

Te Rūnanganui o Ngāti Porou chief executive George Reedy only had a minute to talk on the phone as he co-ordinated his team in the aftermath of the cyclone.

READ MORE:

* Te Matatini to go ahead, with support on offer to kapa haka grappling with cyclone's impact

* Northland marae step up for whānau displaced by Cyclone Gabrielle

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Where to get help and how to give help



Organising the necessities to help people get through was top of the list for Reedy and his crew.

“Gisborne’s run out of water, so we’re just trying to organise drinking water, toilets, all the rest of it.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Cyclone Gabrielle has killed seven people and left 10,000 displaced.

“I’ve got the team running around now. With the cyclone you’ve got more water than you want, but now we’ve got no water the drink.”

Reedy appeared to be in good spirits, but he acknowledged that was partly a coping mechanism to push through the destruction and just get on with their mahi.

“If you don’t laugh, you’ll cry, so we’ll just leave it at that.”

There are concerns about urupā (burial grounds) in low-lying areas will have been desecrated by the storm, and how tūpāpaku (the dead) will be relocated.

Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research kaihautū Shaun Awatere said risk assessment processes need to take into account the priorities for whānau and hapū.

Iwi in Gisborne are helping communities access water after the region’s water plant failed.

“Such as ensuring that there are good locations for important historical sites, and that there's also recognition for processes to include relocation of urupā and tūpāpaku,” he said.

“Often times, when you do a risk assessment of flood-prone areas it's mostly in terms of the risk to lives, livelihoods and infrastructure and, often, culturally important sites get missed off."

Awatere said having greater involvement of Māori in the process of determining risk areas leads to a more nuanced, locally based approach to addressing the issues around relocation.

“For example,in those low-lying river valley areas where there are marae and urupā, if you just did an infrastructure assessment you would only be worried about the impact to the bridges, roads and the economic estate,” he said.

“You might miss out the impacts to a marae … so it's really important to involve local hapū and iwi in the process of risk assessment, and it's equally important to figure out where might be the options for relocation."

Awatere said having a one-size-fits-all approach isn't helpful.

“Local people, hapū and iwi, they generally have a good idea around historically where settlements were in the past, and what were the reasons for people settling in a particular area,” he said.

"It's good to draw on that local knowledge in terms of knowing where those areas are that might be suitable for relocation."