Northland iwi assessing need for satellite communication hubs

The country’s largest iwi – Ngāpuhi – is researching how to independently establish satellite communication hubs throughout the Northland region ahead of future natural disasters.

Wane Wharerau, the chairperson of Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi, said Ngāpuhi – which has the largest population, 165,000 members, of all iwi in Aotearoa – was “fortunate” to have not lost any members that he knew of in the cyclone in its rohe.

But while its people were outstanding at supporting each other through the cyclone, there were also important lessons whānau, hapū, and iwi could learn “in the wake of Tāwhirimātea’s destructive child, Huripare Kāpiriere [Cyclone Gabrielle]”.

With infrastructure damage in the millions in its rohe – power outages, particularly in Hokianga, temporary loss of mobile and internet services and roading damage – it became clear the iwi would need to look at independently establishing better communication systems to reach its rural whānau before the next major event, he said.

READ MORE:

* Marae worked tirelessly through cyclone, but shouldn't be left to fill in gaps

* He wīkene paki, he ua kōpatapata, i muri i te motonga o te whenua e Huripari Gabrielle.

* Northland marae step up for whānau displaced by Cyclone Gabrielle



“Communications has arisen as one of the highest priorities.

“At times, there were almost total communication breakdowns – and I am aware that some communities isolated by the weather (both in rural Ngāpuhi and urban Tāmaki Makaurau) felt a lack of both crucial information and help.”

And tino rangatiratanga meant the iwi did not want to have to rely solely on the Government to keep its hapū across its isolated and rural locations connected, Wharerau said.

Supplied Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi-Ō-Ngāpuhi chairperson Wane Wharerau says the iwi and hapū need to be prepared for future disasters.

“We want to be able to be independent.”

The iwi planned to research satellite systems and the best coverage of its isolated regions, including the suitability of Starlink satellite service communication hubs at key locations throughout Ngāpuhi.

The rūnanga office co-ordinated emergency help, supported hapū hubs, care package delivery (including using its Unimog truck), staffed emergency helplines, and other services contributed by its dedicated teams at Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi and Ngāpuhi Iwi Social Services.

“Marae, hapū and iwi from Te Rerenga Wairua [Cape Rēinga] to Kākaramea [Bombay] have been co-ordinating together, to assist in relief efforts – not only for Te Taitokerau but also Hauraki and Te Tairāwhiti.

“Every effort was made, at every level, to ensure that our people had access to what basic necessities were available.”

Vince Cocurullo/Supplied There were power outages in Northland, which meant communications were very limited.

There was also a need for better resilience so that whānau were better prepared to cope without external help, for at least 30 days.

“This means considering things such as safe evacuation areas, storage of extra food, water and essential supplies (first aid, toilet paper etc), generators for power, and knowing who has a 4x4 vehicle if you don’t have one of your own.”

Wharerau would support the iwi in facilitating talks around those issues, but would await feedback from the takiwā (region) and hapū over the coming weeks.

Individual preparation, particularly in isolated rural areas, was also key for the future, he said.

“When you live in those places, you know what the dangers are.”

ROBYN EDIE/Stuff “Be prepared for any disaster,” is the message to Ngāpuhi members, particularly those in isolated regions.

He suggested disaster emergency kits be ready with battery-operated torch, radio, and extra batteries, emergency food (dry items) and water (packed and sealed), knife, can opener, chlorine tablets or powdered water purifiers, candles, lighter, waterproof matches (in a waterproof container), first aid kit and manual, medicines and medical prescriptions, thick ropes and cords, sturdy footwear and cash and credit cards.

Disparities in insurance cover for Māori was likely to highlight the already existing gap between Pasifika and tangata whenua, compared with the more privileged communities of Aotearoa, he said.

“When all is said and done, and after the dust has settled, rain has stopped and floods have receded, people will still be struggling to get themselves back to where they were.

“How and where do we get that parity back?”

Ngāpuhi also planned on donating in support of eastern iwi.

“We feel the pain of whānau down on the coast, and the destruction of whenua, awa and moana.”