Steel industry targets women with new initiative

It was a promising turnout to the Women In Structural Steel event in Auckland as the industry works to draw more women into the traditionally male-dominated field.

A new initiative is hoping to draw more women to the traditionally male-dominated steel industry.

Women in Structural Steel, hosted by Steel Construction New Zealand (SCNZ), took place at the Hilton Auckland on Thursday.

More than 50 women from different backgrounds, industries and stages in their careers attended the inaugural event to connect and learn from one another.

General manager Darren O’Riley said SCNZ is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion.

READ MORE:

* From mould-breaking scientist to dolphin protector

* New Property Council chief champions more females and diversity in the industry

* Twizel a 'collage of amazing women', event organiser says



"This initiative aims to encourage women into the industry by creating a welcoming and supportive environment, and showcasing the variety of opportunities within the sector,” he said.

"Ultimately, we want to grow the number of women engaged throughout the industry, year-on-year.”

Michelle Gutierrez-Smith is a services co-ordinator at SCNZ. She attended a Women in Leadership summit last year, and said she was inspired by all the women and diversity in the room.

SCNZ/Stuff Michelle Gutierrez-Smith, a services co-ordinator at Steel Construction New Zealand, wants more women to consider careers in the steel industry.

“I looked at the structural steel industry with fresh eyes,” she said.

“I want to see more women in our industry, I want to see more women in leadership roles in our industry, I don’t want them to be hindered because they are women. It was a catalyst for SCNZ to establish Women in Structural Steel.”

The event hosted speakers like D&H Steel Construction’s Kelly Jeffries and Grayson Engineering’s Bridget Young who spoke about thriving in the traditionally male-dominated industry.

Nutritionist Nikki Hart also spoke, offering insights on healthy eating in the modern world.

SCNZ said it will build on the success of the inaugural event and host regular Women in Structural Steel sessions in the future.