Disabled gang members, abused by state, found welcoming whānau in life of crime

Gang members share their stories of abuse and neglect with the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry.

Content warning: This story contains accounts of physical and sexual abuse which some readers may find distressing.

Some disabled Kiwis, desperate to belong, found community with gangs after being failed by the state care system. Olivia Shivas reports on how a hui brought them together for the first time.

When he was only a child, Donald Ku was told he was going for a walk in the forest with someone who was meant to care for him. Instead, he was urinated on and raped by a nurse.

The abuse he suffered was part of a terrible journey that led to him becoming a patched gang member – a common pathway for children who suffered abuse and neglect in state care.

Joining a gang gave him a sense of belonging, said Ku (Ngāti Maniapoto, Tūwharetoa).

“They [gang members] looked after me,” he said, unlike staff at the institutions where he grew up.

The importance of the gang voice

Stories like Ku’s were common at a recent hui in Tāmaki Makaurau where gangs of different stripes came together for the first time to share their stories of neglect and abuse in care, looking past their opposing gang patches to greet each other with hugs and hongi.

The hui was organised by Hikoi Nation, a think tank to develop ideas, policies and strategies for positive changes and outcomes in gang whānau regardless of background and affiliations. Its main focusses include: abuse in care, criminality and individual and community wellbeing.

The purpose of the hui was so the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry could hear gang voices and include them in its report due in June.

Commissioner Paul Gibson from the Royal Commission said 80% of gang members went through the state care system, including the social welfare system and the disability support system – and because their educational needs were not met at school, they often went down a pathway of truancy and developed a taste for rebellion followed by crime.

“People found support belonging in gangs, which they never did in other places,” Gibson said. “Certainly they didn't find it in the so-called care settings by those who were supposed to be caring for them.”

That was the path walked by Donald Ku, who was 7 when he was first placed in foster care. His medical notes at the time described him as having "aggressive and destructive outbursts" and being “intensely over-active”.

He hated reading those details, he told the commission, pausing between responses when recollecting the trauma he experienced as a child.

“I was just a young boy struggling with being brought up in a hard environment,” he said.

Ku, who now has a dishevelled black ponytail and greying beard, went on to stay at Lake Alice when he was only 9 - one of the youngest there at the time - and subsequently spent time at Kimberley Hospital and Marylands School.

He was often physically abused by staff, and learnt horrific behaviour from those who were meant to look after him – but Ku said he held back from going down the same path as his abusers.

“That’s why I went to the gangs.”

He was regularly before the courts from the age of 15, and becamed a patched Black Power member at 25, staying with the gang for 10 years.

“It gave me a sense of belonging and power, with the support of the gang behind me,” he told the commission.

‘Just the way the cards were dealt’

Like Donald Ku, fellow survivor Wi Waikari (Ngāti Porou) travelled a familiar path from being a disabled boy in state care to becoming a patched gang member.

Waikari was put into state care at Epuni Boys' Home in Lower Hutt at 11, and assaulted every day; he remembers being kicked so hard by staff that his feet left the floor and he blacked out.

He later developed vision loss after a childhood injury wasn’t treated properly, and his eyesight is now very blurry – it was “bound to happen”, he said, because of medical neglect in state care.

He was transferred to Hokio Beach School​ in Levin when he was 13, where he was physically assaulted and sexually abused.

“That violence rubs off on us, and then we mimic what was happening to us,” he said.

He started getting involved in the gangs at 15 and became a patched member of the Mongrel Mob at 17, based in Hastings while on the run from probation officers.

It wasn’t hard to join the gangs because he just followed his brothers and cousins; they’d all had similar experiences in state care.

Despite the stories and rumours of how some people joined the gangs, Waikari said it was “easy for me to slide in”. His mates were “already lining up for the Mongrel Mob”, and boys in state care were easy targets for gang recruiting.

He learnt to be a robber – “Dick Turpin was one of our heroes” – and he grew an interest in firearms, with violence becoming a normal part of life.

Waikari became particularly violent against authority figures: “If anyone from a government agency tried to tell me what to do, I’d probably knock them out,” he said.

“I have done a lot of bad things, I have hurt a lot of people, shed a lot of blood. I have been shot twice, stabbed three times, that is just the way the cards were dealt to me.”

‘Aotearoa needs to listen’

Commissioner Paul Gibson said any official response to the Royal Commission’s findings needed to be based on lived experience, and gang voices were an important part of that.

“Aotearoa New Zealand needs to listen and understand that the gang story is a story about the failures of the New Zealand care system,” he said.

“The blame we place on individuals for what they've done - and I don't want to stereotype all gang members - we may not understand the story that took them there.”

When children’s needs were not met, they were less likely to succeed and were often pushed to the margins of society, Gibson said, adding they might even be ashamed of who they were and not seek the support they want and need.

“Sadly today, there's still much neglect in our education system and our social welfare system. There’s still abuse, perhaps not to the same extent, but it's still at an unacceptable level,” Gibson said.

He said the rights and voices of disabled young people needed to be respected by their families and teachers.

“People need to see the success stories of what difference can bring. All disabled people need to be given mana as children, as they grow up and have their different needs met and be valued for who they are,” Gibson said.

Gibson is vision-impaired himself and brings lived experience to the Royal Commission as a disabled person.

He said disabled people were more vulnerable because they have not been believed, heard or had their needs met in society, and as a result often ended up on the fringes.

“So much what we've heard is people in gangs started in the care system,” he said. “Many did not have their needs met at school and were disconnected from education and then ending up in the social welfare system.”

Gibson said the commission had heard of Deaf children being removed from their families as young as 3, and taken into schools where their cultural and disability needs were not met.

“There was no sign [language] for any of the te reo concepts. They became disconnected from their culture, from the language,” he said.

Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom president Sonny Fatupaito acknowledged the Royal Commission’s work and said it was important to be able to sit down and talk.

“It’s something very rare,” he said of all the gangs coming together. “First time it’s really happened.”

‘I survived’

Former member Wi Waikari left the Mongrel Mob behind a long time ago, and said he felt fortunate to survive all that he had.

“I was still trying to hold onto something I realised I couldn’t maintain,” he said. “I’m just one of the lucky ones that came through with a desire to make change.”

He later went to university and studied to become a social worker to “see if I had a brain and whether I could accomplish academics” because he was always told that “I wouldn’t amount to much in that area”.

He’s now a counsellor and social worker, and spends his time focusing on the next generation of tamariki, and said his personal experience meant he could relate to their struggles.

Losing most of his sight and leaving the gang was hard, Waikari said, but he relished the opportunity to start again, and is also pleased to have reached “old age with my brain intact”.

“I came out a bit worse for wear, but I survived ... I am quite happy with where I have got to in life.”

