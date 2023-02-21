Idea of Maori privilege maintains power imbalances, historian says

Jan Newton started learning Te Reo Māori in middle-age, he is now running a free course to introduce others to the language he believes all Kiwis should learn.

Privilege in Perpetuity: Exploding a Pākehā Myth will be released in March by Massey University senior lecturer in Māori history Peter Meihana (Ngāti Kuia, Rangitāne, Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō and Ngāi Tahu).

Meihana says the idea of Māori privilege is deeply embedded in New Zealand culture.

"Many New Zealanders hold firm to the belief that Māori have been treated better than other indigenous peoples, and that they receive benefits that other New Zealanders do not,” he said.

"Some argue that the supposed privileges that Māori receive are a direct attack on the foundations of the nation."

The book analyses the 18th century origins of the idea, traces its development, and looks at the impact the notion of privilege has had on Māori.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Massey University senior lecturer Dr Peter Meihana says the idea of Māori being privileged is being used to constrain their aspirations.

It explores the paradox of how despite being rendered landless and politically marginalised, Māori were still somehow considered privileged.

Meihana said that notions of privilege deployed in the 19th century have been redeployed in the late 20th and early 21st centuries by anti-Treatyists who see any form of Māori development as a form of privilege.

"If you take the long historical view, whenever there are claims and assertions of Māori privilege, Māori are, in fact, about to lose something,” he said.

"The idea of privilege is therefore revealed as central to colonisation in New Zealand and the dispossession and marginalisation of Māori – and as a stubbornly persistent prejudice that remains in place today."