Chinese history 'goldmine' emerges over Chicken McWrap and a cup of tea

A treasure trove sheds new light on how Victor Yee to come to NZ as a refugee child - and it's all thanks to one of his Maccas buddies.

Victor Yee, a man of routine, enjoys a Chicken McWrap and a cup of tea twice a week at the Greenlane McDonald's.

He’s there at the same hour every week, at the same table, with a friend – but his life could have taken a very different path if it weren’t for a trailblazer who fought for the rights of Chinese people in Aotearoa in the 1940s.

Thanks to the efforts of former Chinese Consul Henry Jackson Yue, Victor was able to come here at the age of 5; among 500 Chinese children and mothers who sought refuge in New Zealand from the second Sino-Japanese War.

Now, a newly-discovered treasure trove of documents had shed light on how it was possible for people like Victor to come here and live a dignified life – and it’s all thanks to one of his Maccas buddies, Stanley Yee.

READ MORE:

* Into the light – Alloo family heritage reflects on Chinese Dunedin

* History of Chinese settlers during NZ's gold rush to be taught in Otago schools

* Paul Wah: A-fourth generation Kiwi who battled racism

* Poll tax apology delivered in language of those impacted, 21 years after first apology



Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Stanley Yee, left, meets with Victor Yee, a Chinese refugee helped into the country by Henry Jackson Yue.

The goldmine of documents

Stanley Yee, it turned out, was a great-nephew of Henry Jackson Yue. (Yue and Yee are the same Chinese name (余), but spelt differently between Cantonese and Taishanese​ pronunciation.)

Victor Yee and Stanley Yee aren’t directly related, but used to work together and joke that they were father and son. Stanley hadn’t met Victor at Maccas for a while, but turned up again recently with some interesting news.

Since 2001 he’d been sitting on a box of documents inherited from his great-uncle Henry, and had finally got around to checking out its contents.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Stanley Yee has been sitting on a box of documents relating to Henry Jackson Yue, inherited from his father in 2001.

“I thought I better get this translated because I’m sitting on something potentially quite historically significant for New Zealand Chinese,” he later explained to Stuff.

Henry Jackson Yue was born in New Zealand to a Chinese merchant father and a Pākehā mother. He referred to himself throughout his life as Yue Henry Jackson, due to the Chinese tradition of placing family names before first names.

He was active in local politics and spent decades advocating for the rights of Chinese people in New Zealand, including as the Chinese Consul in Wellington. The thick stack of documents from his life includes letters sent between New Zealand and China, financial accounts, and Henry’s notebooks of poetry and philosophical musings.

One document in particular almost went unnoticed. It was handwritten in neat columns with faded calligraphy ink on two large sheets of yellowed paper; not written by Henry, but certainly about him.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The document is titled: ‘‘A petition to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the promotion of current Vice Consul Yue to Consul General, written on behalf of Chinese people in New Zealand”.

“I thought it was only about the local Chinese groups agreeing with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about sending Henry to Sydney on promotion,” said Stanley. “But it had a lot more other stuff which I never got to.”

Stuff reporter Justin Wong, who was raised in Hong Kong, said his jaw dropped when he was sent an image of the document. “I thought things like this would be lost in history.”

Wong helped to interpret the document for Stanley over a Zoom call, explaining that it was a petition written by three Chinese community leaders during 1932 requesting that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nanking appoint Henry Jackson Yue as general consul, instead of sending him to Sydney.

It was at that point, Stanley said, that he realised he’d unearthed “a goldmine for Chinese history”. Stanley, like many descendants of early Chinese immigrants, is unable to read Chinese, so previously hadn’t realised the significance of what he possessed.

“The poll tax and the banning of Chinese language teachers in 1949 severely affected the preservation of our heritage,” he said, reflecting on how much history had been lost.

The pleas of New Zealand Chinese

The document was translated in detail by Alice Zhang, a New Zealand-born fluent Chinese speaker, and Dr Henry Liu, deliverer of the poll tax apologies.

Consul Yue was “unanimously loved by Chinese people”, the petition said, and the writers believed they owed their safety to him. They were worried that “New Zealanders’ extremely hostile views would culminate in conflicts and the imposition of harsher legislations”.

The petition listed eight instances where Henry Jackson Yue had been instrumental in advocating for Chinese people, and was titled: ‘A petition to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the promotion of current Vice Consul Yue to Consul General, written on behalf of Chinese people in New Zealand’.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Henry Jackson Yue was the second Chinese Consul of China to New Zealand and called “the most exceptional Chinese New Zealander” by prominent historian James Ng.

Known to help Chinese people in court proceedings, Yue interpreted for a Chinese man who was charged for murder for firing a gun at a Pākehā man. He also fought for justice following the death of Joe Shen, a Chinese gold prospector who was murdered in 1928.

Yue, the petition said, had convinced the Government to allow children of Chinese migrants to enter New Zealand to pursue an education, and condemned the fingerprint collection mandate of Chinese people which was eventually revoked.

He also denounced a petition demanding the deportation of Chinese in New Zealand, rallying Chinatown leaders from Wellington, Auckland, Christchurch and Dunedin to co-sign a counter petition.

Yue, the writers said, spoke “excellent English, reads Chinese and is fluent in Cantonese”, and would translate key reporting from English newspapers so that Chinese people in Aotearoa knew what was happening as their homeland was invaded by Japanese troops.

He also lobbied the Government to grant refuge to Chinese mothers and children escaping the Japanese invasion, which is where Victor Yee comes in. Victor made a six-day voyage with his mother and brother; among 244 children who were granted safe passage.

“He managed to get permission to get us over to New Zealand to escape the Japanese as refugees,” said Victor, now 88.

Victor’s father was already in New Zealand as a market gardener, but despite being born in the country he was unable to bring his wife and children in. That changed in 1935, when Henry Jackson Yue lobbied for a concession on the grounds that the ban was contrary to British justice and morally untenable.

Remembering Henry

Ross Jackson, Yue’s Wellington-based grandson, said the further revelations about his grandfather were consistent with his legacy.

“He was very involved all his life ... and he was very, very respected, so none of this surprises me,” said Jackson, reflecting on how Yue’s battles were still relevant in modern society.

“I think it’s important to understand how bad things were and how bad things can be again”, he said. “It doesn’t take much for racism to [happen]”.

Supplied Ross Jackson, far right, knew he had a Chinese grandfather, but the language didn’t get passed down to his father’s generation.

Jackson said his grandfather didn’t pass the Chinese language on to his children beyond pleasantries and counting.

“This was sad because the connection to Chinese culture was lost to subsequent generations, except [for] the possession of some artwork.”

Jackson’s cousin Stanley Yee, the holder of the documents, also wasn’t surprised by the additions to Henry Jackson Yue’s legacy.

“He took up the fight against all sorts of discrimination against New Zealand Chinese for decades”.

Stanley’s next step, he said, would be to donate the petition to the Alexander Turnbull Library​.