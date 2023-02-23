Pregnant Maori and Pacific women getting poor vaccine info, research shows

Cautiously optimistic is how Māori GPs and health advocates are feeling after the announcement tangata whenua will have their own health body. (First published April 21, 2021)

Some pregnant Māori and Pasifika women are getting poor information on vaccines from health providers, new research shows.

Informing women about maternal vaccination in Aotearoa New Zealand: is it effective? was released in Midwifery on Tuesday.

The research found that while health bodies recommend pregnant people are vaccinated against flu, whooping cough, and Covid-19, fewer than half of all pregnant women in Aotearoa are vaccinated.

Coverage for pregnant Māori and Pacific women is even lower.

A team of researchers from University of Otago, AUT University and University of Auckland spoke to 15 Māori and Pacific women about their experiences learning about vaccination during their pregnancies.

One person was told about vaccination by receptionist staff at a general practice clinic. She said her midwife hadn’t discussed it with her.

supplied Poor communication from health providers is resulting in lower vaccination rates for vulnerable women, new research shows.

The research concluded that the women who remained unvaccinated often experienced ineffective communication with inadequate information and prioritisation.

It calls for a more co-ordinated effort where healthcare providers engage in more detailed discussions with pregnant people and highlight the benefits of the vaccinations.

University of Otago lecturer Amber Young was one of the authors of the study.

She said if women don’t receive appropriate information, they cannot make informed decisions about their own and their infant's health.

"Overall, this study showed that Māori and Pacific women who remained unvaccinated often appeared to experience ineffective communication with inadequate information and prioritisation,” she said.

Young said system changes are necessary to ensure vaccine recommendations and understanding of their benefits systematically reach every pregnant woman,

"A co-ordinated approach needs to be taken to ensure there are a range of key health contacts for pregnant women in their healthcare journey to aid being informed about maternal vaccinations,” she said.

The research was funded by New Zealand Health Research Council's Career Development Award.