Te Matatini allows mokopuna to connect, celebrate who they are

Haka has been used as a tool to connect people back to their culture and today more tamariki and rangatahi are already deeply immersed and proud of it – and it is on full display at Te Matatini.

Georgia Baker and Elizabeth Taio from Aorere College are at the festival for their first time as part of their Te Ao Haka class at school.

“It actually means a lot because we’re still young, and it’s a really big opportunity for us to get to come here,” said Georgia.

READ MORE:

* New pathway to NCEA credits through haka theatre

* Kapa haka festival 'opportunity for people to meet their dreams'

* 'It's an indigenous thing to decide to write in every kind of genre and form'

* Once a caretaker's cottage, now a hub for takatāpui art hub



“It just makes me want to do better in kapa,” said Elizabeth, who’s been taking notes from the groups on stage. “I wanna be like them.”

The friends are wearing temporary moko kauae on their chins and say they are keen to get permanent ones in the future.

Eda Tang/Stuff Aorere College students Georgia Baker and Elizabeth Taio were quick to try out the temporary moko kauae at Te Matatini.

For Georgia, it represents her whakapapa and identity and for Elizabeth, it’s a way to “show off [her] Māoriness to the world... I like being Māori”, she grins.

Hayes, Delilah, Cherish, Lenny, Sharlene and Sanchia have come to support rōpū from up north and West Auckland.

Eda Tang/Stuff Hayes, Delilah, Cherish, Lenny, Sharlene and Sanchia at Te Matatini 2023.

The four cousins all do kapa haka at school and this is their first Matatini.

Luckily, it’s teacher-only day for two of the cousins and the other two are taking a day off school to enjoy the special occasion.

Although there is rain forecast, the whānau weren’t worried.

Eda Tang/Stuff The Waiomio-Werahiko whānau soak up the atmosphere at Te Matatini 2023.

Te Wairere Waiomio-Werahiko, who was on stage with Waerenga Te Kaha on the first day of the festival, has brought her four tamariki with her to experience their first Matatini.

“Even though we’re immersed in te ao Māori almost every day, just for them to see other people amongst it is an experience”, said Waiomio-Werahiko.

Eda Tang/Stuff “Proud to be Māori” flags have proved popular with tamariki at Te Matatini.

“They just love the interaction. Every stall that they pass, they just attract everyone and they get given everything.”

Despite heavy rain expected on Friday afternoon and until Saturday morning, Te Matatini organisers say the show will continue, with sheltered seating available for festival goers.