Iwi Chairs Forum meets with US Interior Secretary to discuss climate change

Māori climate leaders have met with the US Secretary for the Interior Debra Haaland to discuss the impacts of climate change on indigenous communities.

The meeting between Haaland, who is of Laguna Pueblo heritage, and members of the National Iwi Chairs Forum took place on Wednesday and focused on the need for greater climate action from the US government.

The Forum’s climate spokesman Mike Smith said it was important to protect indigenous knowledge and traditional practices while addressing climate change.

"We are pleased to have had the opportunity to meet with Secretary Haaland and discuss our shared concerns about climate change," he said.

"Indigenous peoples around the world are on the front lines of the climate crisis, and it is essential that we work together to find solutions."

The meeting called for power-sharing with indigenous communities to ensure they are not marginalised in climate action efforts, and arrangements that respect indigenous sovereignty and self-determination.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff National Iwi Chairs Forum spokesman Mike Smith was pleased to meet with US Interior Secretary on Wednesday to discuss climate change.

It highlighted that indigenous communities are often disproportionately affected by the impacts of climate change, and hold valuable knowledge and expertise that can help reduce its effects.

The Forum wants the voices of Māori climate leaders to be heard, and their perspectives integrated into climate action planning and decision-making processes.

Haaland said she was grateful for the opportunity to meet with Māori climate leaders and learn from their experiences.

"I am deeply committed to working with indigenous communities to address the impacts of climate change," she said.

"We must listen to the voices of those who are most affected by climate change and take action to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and protect our planet for future generations."

Haaland said the Biden Administration was committed to working with indigenous communities to address climate change.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference will take place in Dubai in November.