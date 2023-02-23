New Zealand's most famous undertaker Francis Tipene takes on Te Matatini

While MCing Te Matatini is fulfilling, it’s also incredibly intense for Francis Tipene.

He’s known for his work with the dead, but this week Francis Tipene is trading the funeral home for the Matatini stage and an audience that is very much alive.

One of several Masters of Ceremonies this festival, Tipene has the almighty task of announcing groups and attempting to keep the audience seated during performances.

It’s a big task, and he’s realistic when asked how it’s going.

“It's intense. You've got short time frames for turnaround of all the rōpū and, you know, the crowd, they've been waiting for years for this. So they're impatient, which is wonderful.”

There’s also the added pressure of getting everyone’s name exactly right and making sure the right whānau, hapū and iwi are acknowledged in each performance.

“And also, to make sure that we control the crowd properly because we’ve got to make sure everyone's seated for the rōpū before they stand. So everyone gets the respect they deserve...”

MCing Te Matatini is a first for Tipene, but it’s not his first time at the festival – one of the biggest events in the Māori calendar.

Like many fans, he must have his favourite rōpū, but when asked, Tipene remains ever the professional diplomat.

MAXINE JACOBS/STUFF Hot Takes: The morning produced some standout performances at Te Matatini on Thursday.

“I still need to MC tomorrow and I don't want to get eggs thrown at me for saying groups and names...” laughs Tipene.

“I'll tell you what, in all honesty, and we've all said it, the level of kapa haka, after four years has lifted immensely, and the tone and the way people are going, it's just amazing.”

Aside from the excellent performances, Tipene reckons the best thing about Matatini is the kaupapa each team brings to the stage.

“This is where Māori people can put any issue they have on the stage,” he says.

“They can mourn the loss of the loved ones, they can have a moan at someone, they can acknowledge people. And that's what I love about it.”

The four-day festival ends on Saturday, February 25, when the finals are held and the results will be announced.