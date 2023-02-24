Iwi trust to build multigenerational housing for whānau in Rotorua

A ceremony in Rotorua on Thursday marked the start of construction on a multigenerational housing complex for Māori.

A new development aims to provide affordable housing for more than 340 whānau.

Construction on 93 homes in Ōwhata, Rotorua, made up of affordable and social rentals, started on Thursday.

Ōwhata 2B and 7 Ahuwhenua Trust are behind the Ōwhata Kōhanga Rākau development.

Chairman Jason Rogers said the housing initiative was the result of years of planning.

“We started with a vision of providing whare for our kaumātua, which is at the heart of this project,” he said.

"As time went on, the project evolved to provide a mix of housing for wider whānau and different circumstances, where an innovative approach to multi-generational living has been taken."

The homes have been designed with multi-generational living in mind, and the development has 20 kaumātua whare or living spaces for elders at the centre.

Georgia-May Gilbertson/Stuff Zack Makoare, co-creator of the Te Taitimu Trust, has started to build a small community and welfare centre (whare oranga) at Te Hauke, about 20 kilometres from Hastings. Video first published in April 2021.

They will be a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom family homes.

Rogers said those who get the opportunity to live in new, warm homes start to thrive.

"The stability that this new housing provides will have a significant positive impact on both the residents and the wider community,” he said.

"Close ties to the nearby Ōwhata Marae and a raft of partner support services will further support the hauora [wellbeing] of whānau living here."

Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (MHUD) is supporting the development with $12.5 million towards infrastructure costs and will assist with construction.

Spokeswoman Kararaina Calcott-Cribb called it an important housing project for Rotorua which would increase housing supply where it was most needed.

“The ministry’s Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga funding of the project is a commitment to speed up the delivery of Māori-led housing,” she said.

"We know that the need for housing in Rotorua is an urgent issue because new housing has not kept up with the population."

Rogers said accommodation shortages in Rotorua were at critical levels with a lack of new affordable homes.

“Many generations of whānau will benefit from the work we are undertaking as kaitiaki of this whenua."

The homes were expected to be ready for occupation next year and whānau who wished to express their interest can register at www.owhatahousing.co.nz.