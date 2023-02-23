New appeal planned over gay hate speech discrimination case

Russell Hoban challenges laws that ban some forms of hate speech but not comments based on sexual orientation. (File photo)

An Auckland man can continue his discrimination claim about the lack of a ban on hate speech based on sexual orientation, a judge says.

Russell Hoban, a theology scholar and a gay man, had already taken his case to the Human Rights Review Tribunal and on appeal to the High Court.

But he did not convince either that the lack of a ban on hate speech based on sexual orientation was inconsistent with the right, under the Bill of Rights, to be free from unjustified discrimination. Hate speech was banned on other grounds, such as race.

Both the tribunal and the court had agreed it had a discriminatory effect, however the current law was justified in covering only certain types of discrimination particularly since that met New Zealand’s international obligations.

Hoban needed the court’s permission for a second appeal, and the judge who dismissed his case in the High Court has given it.

Justice Francis Cooke accepted the proposed appeal raised questions of general or public importance.

He accepted that Hoban and others took deep offence at hate speech on the grounds of sexual orientation and that New Zealand law did not address it.

“The appeal is properly seen as important for a significant sector of the community, and more broadly,” the judge said.

Hoban began his quest after a complaint about a West Auckland pastor allegedly inciting violence against gay people, was not pursued because police said the pastor had broken no law.