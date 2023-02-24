Hot takes: Everyone's a winner at Te Matatini

Rupine Tahuriorangi reckons Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai is in for the win this year.

Day three of Te Matatini at Ngā Ana Wai/Eden Park and kapa haka fans from across the motu are out in force. They give us their hot takes on rōpū who have taken the stage on Friday morning.

Rupine Tahuriorangi, a proud uri (descendant) of Te Arawa and a strong kapa haka fan, knows what she wants from a performance.

Speaking from the Kaumātua lounge, Tahuriorangi shared her thoughts on day three.

So, how have the first groups of the day been?

The four groups were brilliant. They were brilliant. Proud to be Māori. That's the kōrero around the stadium at the moment. I enjoyed all the groups, to me, they're all winners. I'm a little bit biased because I'm from Te Arawa, so I have to put them just above – they’re all winners though.

Were there any groups that stood out to you and why?

Once again, I'll say they all stood out. Because each group is different. Each group has something different for me. Kapa haka is storytelling. It's what happened in the past, and forward to the future. And that's what they’re talking about on the stage. They talk about our tūpuna, they talk about our elders that are not here. And then also they talk about the future.

TVNZ Tāmaki Makaurau rōpū Angitū with their whakaeke (entrance) Ko Mataaho, Ko Angitū.

Who are you picking to win?

Now I'm biased, remember? I'm Te Arawa so, for me, Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai. They came second last Matatini. For us, for me, they’re going to come first.

Ngāti Rongomai just performed, what did you make of that?

In Te Arawa, the standard is very high when it comes to kapa haka and I think they peaked it… they were brilliant. They were brilliant.

More teams are due to take to the Matatini stage later today. The next section includes Te Kapa Haka o Kura Tai Waka, Hātea Kapa Haka, Ōpōtiki-Mai-Tawhiti, Ngā Manu a Tāne and Te Pou o Mangaatawhiri.