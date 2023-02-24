Stan Walker's childhood dream realised at Te Matatini

Singer Stan Walker is performing in the Kapa Haka festival Te Matatini for the first time.

Vocalist Stan Walker is excited to take the stage at Te Matatini.

He calls performing with his group Te Reanga Mōrehu o Ratana a childhood dream come true.

"This, for me, means everything because this has been one of the biggest dreams of my life to stand onstage at Matatini and to stand with Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana,” he told TVNZ on Friday.

"It’s a childhood dream, something that I just didn't think was going to happen, now I'm doing it, hence the sweating."

READ MORE:

* Kapa haka festival 'opportunity for people to meet their dreams'

* Hot Takes: The kapa haka, the kai, and the wairua of Te Matatini day two

* Cheers and applause as first Matatini rōpū takes the stage



The 32-year-old Australian Idol winner and much loved Kiwi singer, actor and TV personality has been training since September and made his kapa haka debut at this year's event.

He calls it the hardest thing he's ever done.

MAXINE JACOBS/STUFF Hot Takes: The afternoon turned up the heat at Te Matatini on Thursday, on stage and in the crowd.

"From September to now, we’ve been training basically nearly every weekend. So Friday nights, all day Saturday and Sunday. Then we have to do our home prep, I'm training at home because I'm brand new at this,” he said.

“It's a lot of hard work, it's physical, mental, emotional preparation, and just building that stamina in all areas. It’s challenging, it's been the hardest training, hardest thing I've done in my life... but I've loved it."

This will be Te Reanga Mōrehu o Ratana’s sixth appearance at national level.

“We’re soldiers and servants of God, and our message is to bring hope, to bring light, to challenge people,” Walker said.

“But ultimately, bring light to people’s lives, to be the light of the world in the world that is today, that feels like it's always dim and dark. Our job is to serve a kaupapa that is way bigger than ourselves, way bigger than our egos, than our own individual lives, it's more than us."

Te Reanga Mōrehu o Ratana hail from Aotea, Porirua and consistently place among the top kapa haka groups in the region.

“My grandfather was born and raised at Ratana Pā till a teenager, and he went to school out there, and so for me, it's a full circle, I get to bring my kids our practices.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Vocalist Stan Walker calls his debut performance at Te Matatini a childhood dream come true.

Walker said he and his family have had to make sacrifices for him to perform.

"I've had to sacrifice a lot of my mahi and also my wife holding it down for us at home with our two kids,” Walker said.

"It was a big sacrifice for both of us but also the most rewarding, so in a way it kind of isn't a sacrifice if it's part of your heart’s desire."

Te Matatini is on now at Ngā Ana Wai/Eden Park in Auckland. It ends with the finals and results on Saturday.