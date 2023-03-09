$80,000 scholarship a boost for Māori financial independence research

Rachael Evans will look at how to improve Maori financial independence thanks to an $80,000 scholarship.

An $80,000 scholarship will make a world of difference to Rachael Evans, a busy academic and mum, who is pursuing a PhD in Law at Canterbury University, focused on improving the financial independence of Māori.

The Canterbury law lecturer received the scholarship last month and will use it to look at how iwi can exercise rangatiratanga (sovereignty) through the development of fiscal authority.

“Before colonisation, iwi and hapū with tino rangatiratanga were active political and economic entities making their own decisions according to their tikanga [customs] and kawa [protocol],” Evans (Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Pamoana, Pākehā) said.

"They engaged in different forms of economic activity including agriculture, trade and warfare, but were economically self-sustainable."

Evans said colonisation imposed new systems and intergenerational poverty, which 35 years of Treaty settlements have had mixed success in alleviating.

“Iwi and hapū accept state funding through Treaty settlements, post-Treaty deals, or programmes such as Whānau Ora to participate in the economy and build up wealth and resources for their whānau,” she said.

"The tino rangatiratanga of iwi and hapū is impacted through this reliance on state funding."

She argues that iwi and hapū do not have autonomy, sovereignty or independence as they are economically limited, and their decisions and goals are restricted by a lack of resources.

"The development of fiscal authority, through for example, taxation, could help iwi and hapū to achieve their goals of rangatiratanga,” Evans said.

Evans’ investigation is part of her PhD research, and she is one of five women to receive a postgraduate scholarship from the Michael and Suzanne Borrin Foundation and Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga, New Zealand’s Māori Centre of Research Excellence.

“For me, this scholarship means that I can carve out space in my life as a busy academic and mum, and really focus on completing this work. I am incredibly grateful to the Borrin Foundation and the generosity of the late Judge Borrin,” Evans said.

Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga co-director Tahu Kukutai said it was a great outcome for the Māori legal community.

"These five wāhine are incredible scholars, leaders, and changemakers. We are so pleased that the Borrin Foundation recognises that and has provided such generous financial support,” she said.

Evans previously received a Ngāi Tahu Centre Doctoral Scholarship to travel to Canada to meet indigenous leaders in the fiscal and regulatory authority space.

She gained experience as a legal clerk and a solicitor before returning to University of Canterbury to lecture and help embed mātauranga Māori into law education.

“I think it’s important that people see that Māori can and do achieve in different ways,” Evans said.

"I also try and make myself available to Māori students including Te Putaiki, but also Pākehā who are interested in Te Tiriti and tikanga."