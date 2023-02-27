Rocket Lab $20,000 scholarship goes to young Māori aspiring doctor

Rocket Lab gets the Capstone mission off to a good start in June. (Last published October 2022.)

Lilli-Peach Simpson-Maru is one step closer to her dream of becoming a doctor thanks to a $20,000 scholarship from a leading space company.

Simpson-Maru (Rongomaiwahine) received the Rocket Lab Scholarship on Friday which will help pay for her studies at the University of Otago

Health equity for Māori is Simpson-Maru’s ultimate aim.

“I want to make [the health industry] a safe space for tangata whenua,” she said.

“The Rocket Lab Scholarship will not only help me financially but also professionally through the mentorship side involved. I feel extremely grateful and humbled to have been given this opportunity and I feel like it has allowed me to become closer to my whenua and tūpuna.”

Rocket Lab launches its rockets from Māhia and its scholarship supports people from the Tairāwhiti and Te Matau-a-Māui (East Coast and Hawke’s Bay) regions to study STEM field subjects. It has been granted annually since 2017.

Rocket Lab/Supplied Otago University student Lilli-Peach Simpson-Maru hopes to make a difference in her community.

The scholarship covers some education costs and includes a mentorship from Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab chief executive officer Peter Beck said the scholarship was about supporting young people who want to make a real difference in the world.

"Lilli-Peach is a great example of someone who clearly has a strong drive to support her community and become a leader in a critically important field, so we’re proud to enable that with the Rocket Lab scholarship,” he said.

Applications for the Rocket Lab Scholarship open in term four each year at rocketlabusa.com.